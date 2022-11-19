ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Cole Hauser Battled A Broken Back When He First Started Yellowstone: “”F*ck It, You Just Gotta Get Back On The Horse”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XHCMy_0jH5eear00
Paramount Network

Channeling his inner Rip Wheeler…

Taylor Sheridan knew he had found one of his key pieces to Yellowstone when he brought Cole Hauser on set to play the feared head wrangler, and right hand man of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) Rip Wheeler.

However, little did we know that when Hauser began filming for the show, he was going through a really bad back injury.

He recalled the back injury, which occurred on set while filming the wrestling drama The Last Champion, in an interview with Men’s Journal.

Hauser plays ex-Olympian John Wright in the film, who is forced to face his disgraced past as he returns home after his mother dies, except his hometown still hates him for all the things he did before he left.

Although it was released in 2020, it was filmed before the first season of Yellowstone, before Hauser had even joined the cast.

In fact, he was originally unsure if he could even go on with his role in Yellowstone, due to a broken back, which he sustained on set. And here’s the kicker, he hurt himself falling off a horse, breaking his back.

Oh, the irony…

However, riding horses again at Taylor Sheridan’s infamous “Cowboy Camp” actually proved to be therapeutic for the actor, saying:

“F*ck it, you just gotta get back on the horse and do it.”

After persevering through the pain, he was able to recover from his injury and go on with filming.

He says:

“My back was so bad I couldn’t move around very well, and so I lost strength in my stomach. What riding ended up doing is strengthening my back and my core.”

Hauser himself actually grew up riding, but he still felt like he was starting from the ground up when he took the role.

To play the part of Rip Wheeler, a longtime cowboy by trade, he spent hours training with a horse and rope, and said the exercise and experience was all he needed to get over his brutal injury.

Even though Hauser has been riding consistently for a few years now, he admitted that he still wakes up in pain the next day on the first day of filming.

Hard to imagine Yellowstone without Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, but that was almost the case.

Cole Hauser Wants Five More Years With Kelly Reilly

I think everybody can agree that the success Yellowstone has achieved over the years is pretty astonishing.

Season after season, they continue to push the show to new heights, and now, we through fourth season averaging 14 million viewers, (15 million for the Season Finale).

The show has also seen its first award nomination, as it’s up for Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards.

Needless to say, the work that co-creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson have put into the show is finally paying off.

And while we do know that the show was renewed for a fifth season, Cole Hauser, who plays the fan favorite Rip Wheeler, wants it to go on for five more season.

Cole, Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and more members of the cast weighed in on the success of the show in an interview with Deadline Virtual Screening Series.

“As far as Kelly and I and our relationship, not only on screen but off screen, I feel like (and I hope you feel the same) but I just feel free with her to do whatever we want to do as creative souls and I’m blessed to have met her four years ago and to be able to create these two characters together

When you go to set every day and just totally open your heart and allow you to play at the highest level because she’s coming to play and we meet in the middle and make the best of what this scene can be.

And that to me is what I’ve always dreamed of as an actor… I want to do another five years, at least.”

I love Rip and Beth as much as the next guy, but unfortunately, I don’t think it’s gonna go that far…

‘Yellowstone’ The Soundtrack

And if you’re a fan of the hit series Yellowstone, be sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist, updated in real time each week as new episodes air.

Shop the Yellowstone Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Season 5: The Cast Recaps Episode 3 – “Tall Drink Of Water”

Yellowstone is back at it once again with another “Behind the Story” video, recapping episode three of season five. The recap kicks off with Monica and Kayce grieving the loss of their unborn baby John, after he didn’t survive the car wreck Monica and Tate got into after running into a bison that was standing in the middle of the road.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Stories From The Bunkhouse: Ian Bohen (Ryan) Confesses To Not Recognizing Finn Little (Carter) On Set

After what felt like forever since the finale of season four, Yellowstone season five is officially here, as it premiered last Sunday. In episode one, we got acclimated to John Dutton’s election as governor of Montana, Jamie’s return to the family now that they’ve reached the political realm, the ranch hands getting acclimated to popularity after John hosted his election party at the ranch, and we also get a first look at Lainey Wilson’s character, Abby, who strikes up a conversation with Ryan. The episode also ends with a brutal car wreck Monica and Tate got in, after striking a bison in the middle of the road.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Says Beth Is Going To Be In Trouble In Season 5: “We Get To See Beth Squirm A Bit”

It’s no secret that Beth Dutton has made quite a few enemies over the past four seasons of Yellowstone with her relentless attitude, take no prisoners mentality, and deep-rooted loyalty to her family. And now that season five is officially here, there are many more enemies that are coming after her and her family. From Caroline Warner and Sarah Atwood at Market Equities, to the people that dislike her family being in office now that John has been elected governor of Montana, […] The post Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Says Beth Is Going To Be In Trouble In Season 5: “We Get To See Beth Squirm A Bit” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are BEGGING For Jamie To Snap In Season 5: “I Want Him To Demolish Beth”

Yellowstone is back, and perhaps the biggest story heading into Season 5 was regarding Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and his “return to the family.”. We probably don’t need the refresher, but Jamie has pretty much always been the black sheep of the family, even though he’s the clean cut, Harvard educated lawyer who the family actually relies on in a lot of ways to help save the ranch.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Hoping Josh Lucas Will Play John Dutton In An Upcoming Prequel Series

I’m here for it. I’ve always been a fan of Josh Lucas, but up until recently, his appearance on Yellowstone has really been an afterthought. He appeared in a few flashback scenes here and there, never really more than a minute or two, but now that we’re in Season 5, we’re getting much more significant screen time for Lucas, who plays a young John Dutton. And fans are loving it. Oooooh Lawd. I love me some #JoshLucas #YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/YdlqTirLy8 […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Hoping Josh Lucas Will Play John Dutton In An Upcoming Prequel Series first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
DARBY, MT
Whiskey Riff

The Music Of Yellowstone Season 5: 49 Winchester, Lainey Wilson, & More Featured In Episode 3

Yellowstone is BACK. Yellowstone was back tonight with a brand new episode titled “Tall Drink Of Water,” and if that line didn’t set off an absolute firestorm. This week’s episode found the bunkhouse crew, as well as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), out on the town and that bar just so happened to feature Lainey Wilson’s character Abby as the band. We also had Oklahoma native Isaac Hoskins backing up Lainey on stage. With that, we have a handful of new […] The post The Music Of Yellowstone Season 5: 49 Winchester, Lainey Wilson, & More Featured In Episode 3 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

229K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy