ringsidenews.com

Saraya’s AEW Full Gear Attire Was Inspired By Chyna

Saraya’s time with the WWE will always be regarded as legendary for many fans, since she opened the door for other female professional wrestlers. However, Saraya recently revealed that she looked up to Chyna in a huge way and took inspiration for the gear of her comeback in AEW.
ringsidenews.com

Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley

Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return

Becky Lynch was once the top name in WWE’s women’s division, if not the entire company. Her days on top as The Man are over, and The Mom’s comeback was stopped by an untimely injury. It seems that the time has finally come for Becky Lynch to come back around.
ringsidenews.com

Pro Wrestling World Reacts To Jason David Frank’s Passing

Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, passed away today. He was only 49 years of age. Now WWE Superstars have reacted to his demise. Frank portrayed Tommy Oliver in the show’s original run, which lasted from Aug....
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Wants To Continue Pursuing Acting Career Outside WWE

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is ruling the Island of Relevancy with an iron fist. Reigns, flanked by The Bloodline, has been unstoppable and has become the biggest marquee attraction since John Cena’s days as the poster boy of the company. However, it looks like Reigns has plans similar to Cena in the future once his WWE aspirations come to an end.
ringsidenews.com

AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear

AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Locker Room Is Skeptical Of Tony Khan’s Claims About CM Punk & Colt Cabana

CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the AEW All Out press conference. He especially tore into Colt Cabana, questioning his manhood, among other things. It seems AEW talent are skeptical about what Tony Khan had to say about CM Punk and Colt Cabana.
ringsidenews.com

Saraya Reveals Who Helps Her Out With Promos In AEW

Saraya’s WWE career will forever be remembered as legendary for many fans, as she paved the way for future female pro wrestlers. She made her way to AEW and her fortunes have truly changed since then. This includes her working with Renee Paquette. In fact, her friend Renee Paquette still helps her out in many ways.
ringsidenews.com

Darby Allin Set To Join Sting In The Great Muta’s Retirement Match

Sting and The Great Muta have been tag team partners and longstanding competitors in WCW and New Japan Pro Wrestling since the late 1980s. Their history together spans several decades. Darby Allin is now on his way to Japan, where he will compete in The Great Muta’s farewell match alongside Sting and The Great Muta.
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Believes Wardlow Could Be The Future Of Pro Wrestling

Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. He was the TNT Champion for a long time and became a fan-favorite. In fact, Tony Khan also sees big things in Mr. Mayhem. Wardlow has beaten numerous top stars in AEW so far. Due to his...
ringsidenews.com

MJF Says People Drew Swastikas On His Bag In Indie Wrestling Locker Rooms

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, more commonly known as MJF, is one of the mainstays of All Elite Wrestling. MJF’s amazing in-ring acumen and excellent skills as a heel character has been well acclaimed. However, Maxwell has revealed some disturbing situations that he had to encounter throughout his own pro wrestling journey.
ringsidenews.com

MJF Is Happy About Idea Of Bryan Danielson Ending Full-Time In-Ring Career

MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He also doesn’t care about any other pro wrestler other than himself and this includes Bryan Danielson. In fact, he is glad Danielson won’t be a full-time competitor anymore. Bryan Danielson recently revealed...
ringsidenews.com

Why WWE Is Keeping Aliyah Off Television

Aliyah spent over half a decade in NXT, and she finally received her main roster call-up under Vince McMahon’s regime. She had a couple little pushes on television, but Aliyah has been absent in recent memory. There is a good reason for that. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s...
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Pranked Big Show On Live TV In Hilarious Santa Claus Segment

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE. He spent more than twenty years there before he decided to take his skills elsewhere. During his time there in the company, he was always subjected to a lot of pranks and made out to be a joke. This included an instance where Vince McMahon pranked him in a huge way.

