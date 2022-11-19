Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
Saraya’s AEW Full Gear Attire Was Inspired By Chyna
Saraya’s time with the WWE will always be regarded as legendary for many fans, since she opened the door for other female professional wrestlers. However, Saraya recently revealed that she looked up to Chyna in a huge way and took inspiration for the gear of her comeback in AEW.
Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
Spoiler On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch was once the top name in WWE’s women’s division, if not the entire company. Her days on top as The Man are over, and The Mom’s comeback was stopped by an untimely injury. It seems that the time has finally come for Becky Lynch to come back around.
Pro Wrestling World Reacts To Jason David Frank’s Passing
Jason David Frank, the actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, passed away today. He was only 49 years of age. Now WWE Superstars have reacted to his demise. Frank portrayed Tommy Oliver in the show’s original run, which lasted from Aug....
Roman Reigns Wants To Continue Pursuing Acting Career Outside WWE
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is ruling the Island of Relevancy with an iron fist. Reigns, flanked by The Bloodline, has been unstoppable and has become the biggest marquee attraction since John Cena’s days as the poster boy of the company. However, it looks like Reigns has plans similar to Cena in the future once his WWE aspirations come to an end.
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
AEW Locker Room Is Skeptical Of Tony Khan’s Claims About CM Punk & Colt Cabana
CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks during the AEW All Out press conference. He especially tore into Colt Cabana, questioning his manhood, among other things. It seems AEW talent are skeptical about what Tony Khan had to say about CM Punk and Colt Cabana.
Saraya Reveals Who Helps Her Out With Promos In AEW
Saraya’s WWE career will forever be remembered as legendary for many fans, as she paved the way for future female pro wrestlers. She made her way to AEW and her fortunes have truly changed since then. This includes her working with Renee Paquette. In fact, her friend Renee Paquette still helps her out in many ways.
Ric Flair Says WWE Locker Room Would Riot If CM Punk Was Handed WrestleMania Main Event Spot
CM Punk has been making headlines ever since the controversial post-media scrum at AEW All Out. During the scrum, his statements resulted in a backstage altercation with The Elite. As a result of which all parties were suspended and stripped of their respective titles. While The Elite returned at AEW...
Mia Yim Doesn’t Want To Hear Trolls After WWE Changed Her Name To ‘Michin’
Mia Yim’s initial WWE main roster run did not result in much at all. After a year away from WWE, Yim returned to the company and even got a new name. She also decided to comment on her new name after Raw. Mia Yim shocked everyone when she returned...
Darby Allin Set To Join Sting In The Great Muta’s Retirement Match
Sting and The Great Muta have been tag team partners and longstanding competitors in WCW and New Japan Pro Wrestling since the late 1980s. Their history together spans several decades. Darby Allin is now on his way to Japan, where he will compete in The Great Muta’s farewell match alongside Sting and The Great Muta.
Tony Khan Believes Wardlow Could Be The Future Of Pro Wrestling
Wardlow is definitely one of the more popular homegrown stars in AEW today. He was the TNT Champion for a long time and became a fan-favorite. In fact, Tony Khan also sees big things in Mr. Mayhem. Wardlow has beaten numerous top stars in AEW so far. Due to his...
MJF Says People Drew Swastikas On His Bag In Indie Wrestling Locker Rooms
Maxwell Jacob Friedman, more commonly known as MJF, is one of the mainstays of All Elite Wrestling. MJF’s amazing in-ring acumen and excellent skills as a heel character has been well acclaimed. However, Maxwell has revealed some disturbing situations that he had to encounter throughout his own pro wrestling journey.
MJF Is Happy About Idea Of Bryan Danielson Ending Full-Time In-Ring Career
MJF became a huge star in AEW very quickly, and he has far exceeded expectations. He also doesn’t care about any other pro wrestler other than himself and this includes Bryan Danielson. In fact, he is glad Danielson won’t be a full-time competitor anymore. Bryan Danielson recently revealed...
Why WWE Is Keeping Aliyah Off Television
Aliyah spent over half a decade in NXT, and she finally received her main roster call-up under Vince McMahon’s regime. She had a couple little pushes on television, but Aliyah has been absent in recent memory. There is a good reason for that. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s...
Vince McMahon Pranked Big Show On Live TV In Hilarious Santa Claus Segment
Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight used to be known as Big Show in the WWE. He spent more than twenty years there before he decided to take his skills elsewhere. During his time there in the company, he was always subjected to a lot of pranks and made out to be a joke. This included an instance where Vince McMahon pranked him in a huge way.
