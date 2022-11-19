ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 219

Minion's Alter-Ego
3d ago

The common Russian man and woman instantly recognizes that any Russian attack on the US or UK will trigger a united NATO commensurate strike on Russia. Too bad none of them are brave enough to remind their balding Stalin-wannabe of that little tidbit...

Reply
45
Daniel Clay
3d ago

quit whining about it if you want to attack a us or British colony go for it we'll lose a couple thousand people and you'll lose a couple million because the response is going to be violent and brutal. you can't beat the country are you crying do you honestly think that you can take out Britain or the United States which by the way would also bring all of NATO into it. the only thing Russia has is nuclear warheads and judging by the success rate of most their missiles that I've seen so far in Ukraine I'm willing to bet most of them are just going to do 180 and hit Russia so go ahead you want to start this fight we'll finish it

Reply(7)
55
Roll Tide!!!!
3d ago

ya go ahead and attack the US and UK and see what happens. you can't handle Ukraine how in the hell do think it will go when after an attack on the US. Itt want keep the US from entering but it will ensure that they do and when the US enters this WA their will be no more Russian army,navy,or air force left

Reply(2)
26
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1045M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy