Despite outcome, Athens celebrates 'best feeling ever' by making it to finals

The goal was to get to the state finals.

Athens achieved that goal, making it for the first time in school history.

However, the Indians weren't able to grab the ultimate prize, falling short in the final game of the season.

No. 4-ranked Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart made a furious comeback and defeated No. 3 Athens, 3-2, in a Division 4 high school volleyball state championship match at Kellogg Arena in downtown Battle Creek on Saturday.

With a backdrop of tears and emotions that come with the finality of the moment, the Indians accepted the runner-up trophy in front of a large and proud Athens fan base applauding their efforts.

"Right now, our team probably doesn't feel like it, but this is one of the best feelings ever to get here," Athens senior Jocelyn Hall said. "We have done so much this year together. This is something we will remember for a very long time, all the history that we have made this year."

Sacred Heart won the five-set match, 14-25, 13-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-11.

For much of the morning, it seemed as if Athens would be walking home with the state championship trophy. The Indians won the first two sets convincingly with strong play at the net and good serving. In the second set, with Athens holding a slim 14-12 lead, senior Kylie Quist served for eight straight points, including two aces, to put the Indians up 22-12.

However, momentum started to turn in the third set. Sacred Heart led most of the game, going up 19-13. The Indians would rally to tie it at 23-23, before the Irish won the final two points to keep their season alive.

Despite losing the third set, Athens was still poised to grab the title, up 19-13 in a would-be championship-clinching fourth set. Sacred Heart then rallied again to win in extras, 27-25. Still, in the fifth set, Athens took the lead again, up 6-2, but the Irish came back again to tie things at 11-11 before going on to grab the title.

"This is unbelievable, my team showed so much grit, resiliency. My team played out of their minds," Sacred Heart coach Krista Davis said. "We had our backs against the wall ... all year this team believed, and we were able to come back and win it."

After not dropping a set the entire postseason, Athens was challenged in the state championship game, which is what coach Jacy Cole expected.

"We said it was going to be a battle. We knew it was not going to be easy and it shouldn't be easy, this is the state finals," Cole said. "(Sacred Heart) did the right things at the right time and got the outcome.

"It's a game of errors and we made too many at crucial moments. (Sacred Heart) was very scrappy on defense. Our offense should have evolved a little bit more in those crucial moments."

Quist led the way with 20 kills and 14 digs, with Hall adding 18 kills and 24 digs and Piper Porter came up with 17 kills and 18 digs. Kamryn Parlin added 10 kills and 23 digs for the Indians and Alaina Brubaker directed the offense with 56 assist, along with 19 digs.

Athens ends the season at 34-13-2.

