ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 215 video: Natalia Silva rocks Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick finish

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APVtT_0jH5djyH00

LAS VEGAS – Natalia Silva started off UFC Fight Night 215 with a bang thanks to a highlight-reel TKO of Tereza Bleda.

Silva (14-5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) continued the strong start to her octagon tenure when she put Bleda (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) away in the third round of their women’s flyweight bout with a perfectly placed spinning back kick to the throat area, which marked just the fifth finish of its kind in UFC history.

It was a somewhat competitive fight up to that point. The 20-year-old newcomer Bleda was aggressive and relentless with her takedown attempts, but she couldn’t get to the ground with any consistency. That’s when Silva found the moment to uncork the kick, which produced spectacular results at the UFC Apex.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 215.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’

Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
MiddleEasy

Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career

Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
MiddleEasy

UFC Vegas 65: Derrick Lewis Released From Hospital, One Day After Freak Main Event Withdrawal

‘The Black Beast’ is back on his feet. It’s not every day the UFC has its main event cancelled, but that would be the case for UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday. Derrick Lewis was supposed to headline in a heavyweight bout against Serghei Spivac, but that’d be scrapped just hours before and the UFC would then promote Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu as the two men on the marquee.
MMA Fighting

Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card

Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
MMA Fighting

Leon Edwards still wants revenge against Jorge Masvidal ‘in the octagon or on the street’

Leon Edwards is the man to beat in the UFC’s welterweight division, but there’s one name he’s still fixated on getting a win over. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Edwards would like to settle his business with Jorge Masvidal in the future. The two have had a rivalry dating back to March 2019, when both fighters competed at a UFC event in London. After the conclusion of the event, Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a physical confrontation backstage, better known as the “Three Piece and a Soda” incident.
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Says He’s Fighting For Title Next But Henry Cejudo Fight Is ‘Bigger’, Set Possible Return Date

“Sugar” is fine with either a title fight or a showdown with Henry Cejudo. Coming off a controversial decision victory over former No. 1 bantamweight contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley has got fans waiting for his next move. As expected, “Sugar” is confident that all signs point to a title fight with Aljamain Sterling, but he’s also acknowledging the return of Henry Cejudo.
bjpenndotcom

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg added to the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her return to the boxing ring next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her rematch with Arlene Blencowe in April. In the main event of Bellator 279, ‘Angerfist’ put forth a great fight, and showed a lot of heart. However, Cyborg retained her title after five hard-fought rounds.
NEBRASKA STATE
MMAmania.com

Highlights: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, loses professional MMA debut at LFA 147

As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
Fightful

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Scheduled For UFC 283 In January

A matchup between former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and longtime contender, Neil Magny, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the booking itself. Burns is 5-2 in his last seven Octagon outings and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev back at UFC 273 in April. Magny meanwhile is 6-2 in his last eight fights and will try to build on a third-round submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 earlier this month.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kay Adams Flirting Video

A clip from Kay Adams' new Fanduel show went viral on social media last week. Adams welcomed fellow Fanduel employee Shams Charania onto her set. The two discussed a number of topics, including Charania's lack of a social media. Charania admitted that he's had to put pretty much everything else...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard

As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
OMAHA, NE
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”

Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Vadim Nemkov ‘Honored’ to Share Card with Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Vadim Nemkov didn’t get too much time to savor his light heavyweight grand prix victory over Corey Anderson at Bellator 288. After all, it had already been announced that Yoel Romero would be next in line to challenge for light heavyweight gold prior to Bellator 288 this past weekend. Nemkov vs. Romero will serve as the co-main event for Bellator 290 on Feb. 4.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy