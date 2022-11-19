UFC Fight Night 215 video: Natalia Silva rocks Tereza Bleda with spinning back kick finish

LAS VEGAS – Natalia Silva started off UFC Fight Night 215 with a bang thanks to a highlight-reel TKO of Tereza Bleda.

Silva (14-5-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) continued the strong start to her octagon tenure when she put Bleda (6-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) away in the third round of their women’s flyweight bout with a perfectly placed spinning back kick to the throat area, which marked just the fifth finish of its kind in UFC history.

It was a somewhat competitive fight up to that point. The 20-year-old newcomer Bleda was aggressive and relentless with her takedown attempts, but she couldn’t get to the ground with any consistency. That’s when Silva found the moment to uncork the kick, which produced spectacular results at the UFC Apex.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

