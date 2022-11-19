Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 21 Nov 2022 13:13:49 -0500: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: 242 S College St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This is at the Softball field at Holding Park. I walk this route 3 days a week and have to walk in the Mud to walk around the bleachers. Concrete or asphalt should be added to make it more People friendly.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO