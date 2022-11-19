Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Sidewalk Repair – Mon, 21 Nov 2022 17:24:09 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 21 Nov 2022 17:24:09 -0500: Sidewalk Repair at Address: 192-282 Middlegame Way Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Uneven sidewalks on Middlegame between 98 and Grandmaster Way. Two residents have fallen. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues – Mon, 21 Nov 2022 13:13:49 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 21 Nov 2022 13:13:49 -0500: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: 242 S College St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This is at the Softball field at Holding Park. I walk this route 3 days a week and have to walk in the Mud to walk around the bleachers. Concrete or asphalt should be added to make it more People friendly.
Citizen Issue Reported: Missed Yard Waste – Sun, 20 Nov 2022 12:40:48 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 20 Nov 2022 12:40:48 -0500: Missed Yard Waste at Address: 1012 Coram Fields Rd Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. several weeks on Coram Fields Road and other streets in Olde Mill Stream subdivision. Please send the vac truck. Thanks. For more information or...
