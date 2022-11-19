OKC firefighters respond to overnight SE house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla ( KFOR ) – An overnight housefire in the metro had flames through the roof upon arrival but was quickly put out by firefighters.
The home at Oklahoma Ave and SE 22nd St. suffered structural damage after OKC fire officials say they responded to the call at 8:19 pm. Neighbors say the people found inside were experiencing homelessness. No injuries have been reported at this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
