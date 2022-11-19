Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
Boxing Scene
Giovanni Marquez Drills Luis Portalatin With Vicious Right in Third
Welterweight prospect Giovanni Marquez broke Luis Portalatin down, dropping him three times en route to a knockout win Saturday night at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas. Marquez, who resides in nearby Houston, improves to 4-0, 3 knockouts. Portalatin was game and came to fight from...
Boxing Scene
Yankiel Rivera Crushes Ramon Velasquez in Three at Ruben Zayas Coliseum
Ruben Zayas Coliseum, Trujillo Alto - In the main event bout, which took place at 112 pounds, former Olympian Yankiel Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs), from Puerto Rico, defeated Chilean Ramon Velasquez (7-6) by technical knockout in the third round. After Rivera crushed the Chilean with a blunt body shot in...
Boxing Scene
Louie Lopez Edges Adrian Gutierrez With Majority Decision Win
This past Friday on Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, welterweight Louie Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, defeated Adrian Gutierrez (12-1-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca, by way of majority decision. Both fighters had their moments throughout...
Boxing Scene
Jonathan Rodriguez Faces Nestor Robledo on December 10 at 2300 Arena
On Saturday night, December 10th, King's Promotions will present a night of boxing at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. In a featured contest, bantamweight, Jonathan Rodriguez will take part in a six-round bout against Nestor Robledo. Rodriguez of Bethlehem, PA has a record of 11-1-1 with three knockouts. The...
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Envisions Super Fight With Bakhodir Jalolov In the Future
Jared Anderson thinks, “when the dust settles,” that it will be him and Bakhodir Jalolov in opposite corners of the ring. The highly regarded 23-year-old heavyweight from Toledo, Ohio, was recently asked who he considers to be the most legitimate threat among his peers, and he did not hesitate to provide an answer: Jalolov, the 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist from Uzbekistan.
Boxing Scene
Crawford on Spence Fight: ‘What Do Y'all Want Me To Do? … I’m Trying My Hardest'
Terence Crawford evidently feels there is nothing more that he can personally do to cut a deal with Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. The undefeated WBO titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, threw his hands up to a recent query from ESPN’s Max Kellerman, on Kellerman’s Max on Boxing show, regarding the Spence fight. Hyping up the fight as the best that can be made in the sport, Kellerman urged Crawford to assure him that the fight will happen eventually.
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Boxing Scene
Josh Lupia vs. Lanardo Tyner Set For December 18 in Toronto
Toronto will be home to another great night of professional boxing, promoted by Lee Baxter Promotions. Headlining the event, Josh Lupia (8-0-0 7KOs) takes on Lanardo Tyner (35-16-2 22KOs) at REBEL Entertainment Complex, on Sunday December 18. Lupia, an undefeated prospect from Niagara Falls, looks to continue his impressive form...
Boxing Scene
Yamaguchi Falcao Faces Ernest Amuzu on WBA's KO Drugs Card
NABA super middleweight champion Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao will defend his title against heavy-handed Ernest Amuzu Sunday, December 11 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. The fight takes place as part of the WBA KO Drugs card, which precedes their annual convention. Tickets from $40 are on...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Sees 'Boxing Internationally' as Next Milestone For Canelo
Eddie Hearn apparently wants to take the Canelo Alvarez Show on the road. The Matchroom head feels that the Mexican superstar, whom he promotes, has accomplished so much in his career that he may be at risk of running out of alluring challenges that can motivate him. Alvarez, who is...
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera On Facing Frank Martin: No More Excuses About Not Getting Title Fight After This
Michel Rivera views Frank Martin as the opponent who will lead him to a title shot. The Dominican Republic’s Rivera is ranked in the top 15 by the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO, but the undefeated contender hasn’t received a shot at Gervonta Davis’ WBA world lightweight title or undisputed, undefeated 135-pound champion Devin Haney. That’ll change, according to Rivera, once he beats Martin in their 12-round WBA elimination match, the main event of Showtime’s tripleheader December 17 from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia on Tank: ‘Finally, A Mega Fight Is On the Horizon’
Ryan Garcia feels as though he has finally reeled in his most elusive prey yet. The lightweight Insta-star from Victorville, California, has been all smiles ever since his mega fight with Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis was announced to the boxing world earlier in the week. Both fighters shared the news on their social media accounts.
Boxing Scene
Mark Vicelles, Regie Suganob IBF Title Eliminator Set For February 25 in Bohol, Philippines
Mark Vicelles and Regie Suganob have a date and site for their all-Filipino showdown. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF junior flyweight title eliminator is now set for February 25 in Suganob’s home province of Bohol, Philippines. The winner of the ordered fight will become the mandatory challenger to current IBF junior flyweight titlist Sive Nontshinga, (11-0, 9KOs).
Boxing Scene
Crawford Blames 'Business Of Boxing' For Spoiling Spence Bout
Promotional free agent Terence Crawford had a one-track mind all year to fight Errol Spence Jr., but negotiations never crossed the finish line. The WBO welterweight champion Crawford has since moved on to a Dec. 10 date with Armenian contender David Avanesyan, but the most pressing topic that is still top of mind for everyone is if or when the two pound-for-pound greats will meet.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis: Zepeda Has Never Fought a Workhorse Like Me
Regis Prograis has listed the six reasons why he will defeat Jose Zepeda and reinstate himself as the best super lightweight in the world. Prograis faces Zepeda in Carson, California on Saturday night, with the vacant WBC world super lightweight title up for grabs. The 33-year-old, a former WBA titleholder,...
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: Terms Reached For WBA Flyweight Title Fight
It was all but a given that Artem Dalakian would have to travel for his next outing. The good news for the unbeaten WBA flyweight titlist is that the road trip will take place on neutral ground. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached in principle between Ukraine’s...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia To Gennadiy Golovkin: See You In May '23!
Jaime Munguia has heard the public demand calling for more meaningful fights. The hope on his end is that the next fight will be for a shot at becoming a two-division titlist. “[Gennadiy] Golovkin, see you in May '23,” insisted Munguia. The callout came during the post-fight interview for...
Boxing Scene
Stanionis Welcomes Vergil Ortiz Showdown: "I Like His Fighting Style, It Would Be A Big War"
The goal for Eimantas Stanionis was a simple one, become a world champion. While technically he would go on to achieve said goal, defeating Radzhab Butaev via split decision earlier this year, with only the WBA “Regular” title in his possession, the 28-year-old was anxious to secure a major trinket.
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Jaime Munguia Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Jaime Munguia insisted following his latest win that he is ready to move toward a major title. For the second time this year, the WBO is prepared to test his sincerity. Tijuana’s Munguia (41-0, 33KOs) was formally ordered to enter talks with WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly 13-0, 8KOs). Munguia has long served as the number one contender but is now identified as the mandatory challenger, which means he either next challenges for the title or clears the way for a more willing participant.
