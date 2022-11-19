Junior guard Chuck Harris stands at the top of the key against Saint Francis on Nov. 17. Photo by Claire Runkel. The Butler men’s basketball handily defeated The Citadel 89-42, relying heavily on their hot shooting from beyond the arc. Six players made at least one three-pointer — three of those players hit four shots from deep. Sophomores Jayden Taylor and Simas Lukosius led the Bulldogs with 18 points each — combining for 14-19 from the field and 8-15 from three-point land. Graduate guard Eric Hunter Jr. did a little bit of everything in this contest, ending with 15 points, six assists, five steals and two blocks. Junior guard Chuck Harris rounded out the double digit scoring for Butler with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO