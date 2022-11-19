Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Nunda woman injured in Lake County crash Monday
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash just north of Madison on Monday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened two miles north of Madison on Highway 81, near 230th Street, at around 6:20 Monday night. 80-year-old Kathleen Dragseth of Nunda was driving a 2015 Jeep...
brookingsradio.com
Arrest made in Brookings counterfeiting case
Brookings police arrest a man for passing counterfeit $20 bills at a number of local businesses. Over the past several weeks, Brookings Police and the Brookings County Sheriff’s Department have received reports of bogus bills. Brookings Police Detective Adam Smith says, with the assistance of observant citizens, they were...
gowatertown.net
Watertown man found NOT GUILTY of felony theft
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Codington County jury has found a Watertown man NOT GUILTY of Felony Grand Theft. Thirty six year-old Michael Alan Lawrence was indicted by a Grand Jury in July for allegedly taking property from a Watertown home in 2018. The indictment indicated the property was valued at more...
KELOLAND TV
Mom shares appreciation for medical team who saved her life
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown woman is grateful for a team of doctors and nurses who saved her life after complications following child birth. On the Fourth of July, Nicole Rislov was admitted to the hospital due to high blood pressure. She was 36.5 weeks pregnant at the time, and doctors decided to start the inducing process.
kelo.com
Funny money circulates in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There has been some funny money circulating in Brookings. The Brookings County Sheriff and the Brookings Police department have taken multiple reports of counterfeit twenty dollar bills being passed around in the area. The bills are a bit shorter in size, and the material is...
ktwb.com
Brookings named one of the safest college towns in the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings is among the 50 safest college towns in America, according to home safety and security firm SafeWise. The home of South Dakota State University comes in at No. 33 and is the only South Dakota college town on the list. To identify its...
ktwb.com
South Dakota State awarded top seed in 24-team FCS playoffs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The road to Frisco will go through Brookings. South Dakota State and Sacramento State have earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Neither program at the top of the seedings has ever won the national title. North Dakota State, the...
marshallradio.net
Ralco President Emeritus Jon Knockenmus Passes Away
President Emeritus of one of Marshall’s most innovative and progressive agriculture companies, Jon Knochenmus passed away on Saturday. A pillar of the community, Knochenmus was well known for his visionary leadership. Ralco released the following statement on his passing. It is with great sadness that Ralco announces the passing...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball sweeps South Dakota State, Tennessee
The Bruins found revenge in the first round and an upset in the second round. Now, they’re championship-bound at the Battle 4 Atlantis. UCLA women’s basketball (5-0) avenged two losses to South Dakota State (3-2) last season with a 72-65 victory Saturday, followed by an 80-63 triumph against No. 11 Tennessee (2-3) on Sunday. Now, the blue and gold will face Marquette on Monday for the championship berth, in a matchup that moves from FloHoops to ESPN.
