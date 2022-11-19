The Bruins found revenge in the first round and an upset in the second round. Now, they’re championship-bound at the Battle 4 Atlantis. UCLA women’s basketball (5-0) avenged two losses to South Dakota State (3-2) last season with a 72-65 victory Saturday, followed by an 80-63 triumph against No. 11 Tennessee (2-3) on Sunday. Now, the blue and gold will face Marquette on Monday for the championship berth, in a matchup that moves from FloHoops to ESPN.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO