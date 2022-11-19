ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem, Lower Saucon Police Departments are Hiring

The sentence “All I want for Christmas is…” often ends with the name of a popular toy, a trendy article of clothing or an exotic vacation locale. In Lehigh Valley municipalities like the City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township, however, what many officials may be asking Santa for this holiday season is a bit more practical: more police officers.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley nonprofit receives $300,000 state grant to expand services

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg announced today that he secured $300,000 for Danny’s Ride, a Lehigh Valley non-profit organization that provides rides to treatment and other community services for people living with substance abuse disorders to support their recovery. “Danny’s Ride is helping to fill a critical need in our...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot

Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools

(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Community calendar

There will be a joint St. Peter’s/Huffs Church Thanksgiving eve service 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Union Church, Macungie. All are welcome. 94th Annual Thanksgiving Sheeprock Trek and Sunrise Service. Hike departs 5:45 a.m. from the Macungie Volunteer Fire Department, 31 S. Walnut St., Macungie. Thanksgiving message by Eagle Scout TJ Seislove. The event is sponsored by Macungie Boy Scout Troop 71. Free and open to the public. Free parking available. Please use only the designated hiking trail which begins at the fire department for access to and from Sheeprock. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held in the garage area of the Macungie Fire Department starting 5:45 a.m. For more information, contact the Macungie Historical Society at 610-965-0372 or email to MHS@macungie.org.
MACUNGIE, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Oil spill, local homes evacuated

An overturned tanker truck leaking gasoline and diesel fuel at Paul Avenue and Union Boulevard caused the evacuation of hundreds of nearby homes just after 2 a.m. Nov. 17. Bethlehem Fire Chief Warren Achey in a release reported no injuries or property damage, and emergency services, including city and Lehigh County HazMat teams, as well as a hazardous waste company ,were deployed to manage the spill.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Quad

Central Bucks: The Downfall?

On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

‘It’s all for the kids’

The 12th annual Tucker’s Toy Run, held Nov. 5 by Lehigh Valley Community Benefit, returned to its normal stop with a visit at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, after two years of only a drive-by due to the pandemic. According to event organizer Rick Nauman, approximately...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
lvpnews.com

Center for Animal Health & Welfare

Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

Prayer box is dedicated at Presbyterian church

Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua, Second and Pine streets, held a dedication for its new prayer box Nov. 13. The prayer box is mounted outside of the church facing Pine Street at the chapel door. The prayer box is for people to drop off prayers to share with the pastor of...
CATASAUQUA, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos

SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
SCIOTA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy