Read full article on original website
Tomomiyako Wasei
3d ago
prison is only thing he knows and he looks home sick. throw him back in and throw away the key
Reply
5
Related
Man killed in Hanover domestic disturbance identified
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the man who was killed in a domestic disturbance in the Hanover area of unincorporated El Paso County on Nov. 12. The victim has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 50-year-old Neil Waters. EPSO said deputies originally responded to the […]
KKTV
Shooting investigation underway in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting was under investigation Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. Police say they received the first call at about 6:20 p.m. for an area near E. San Miguel Street and Potter Drive. The police activity was at an apartment complex just west of Mitchell High School.
Suspect got guns back after arrest, raising questions about red flag law
Colorado's red flag law took effect Jan. 1, 2020 - well before Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested for an alleged threat with weapons.The woman who owns the home where it occurred tells CBS News Colorado that security cameras show the man entering her house with his mother last year. Police were called as the man, 21 years old at the time, was live-streaming a video, which was also provided to CBS News Colorado by the homeowner."This is your boy, I've got the [police] ... outside," he says in the video. "They've got a bead on me....
Sources: Club Q suspect carried 'ghost guns' — semiautomatic rifle, handgun with no serial numbers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in Saturday’s shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was armed with a rifle and a handgun that both lacked serial numbers and appeared to be so-called “ghost guns,” 9Wants to Know has learned. Those kinds of guns – which...
2 suspects wanted for shoplifting at Walmart in Pueblo West
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting at a Walmart in Pueblo West. According to the sheriff's office, a man and a woman left the store without paying for their items. The suspects were last seen leaving in a The post 2 suspects wanted for shoplifting at Walmart in Pueblo West appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting after bullet holes were found in the side of a building in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, Colorado Springs Police Department officers received a call for shots fired in the 2100 block of Delta Dr., just before 7:50 p.m. Witnesses told officers that a shooter The post Police investigate reported shooting after bullet holes found in the side of building in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Shooting involving police south of Colorado Springs in Fountain under investigation
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in Fountain was under investigation Sunday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Fountain Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say a woman called 911 about her husband, who she says was intoxicated, and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. Officials say she escaped to a neighbor’s home but her son was still inside with her husband.
Help police identify vehicular eluding suspect
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle who eluded officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop. FPD says officers attempted to stop a silver 2006 Suzuki XL7 in the 4000 block of Venetucci Boulevard. The suspect is a White man who […]
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q suspect's mother had a past of her own
The mother of Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the Club Q shooting, has three outstanding warrants for her arrest out of California and an arson charge out of Bexar County, Texas. That arson charge was reduced to a lesser charge. Laura Lea Voepel, 45, was sentenced to five years...
Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect may have had earlier run-ins with police
Law enforcement officials investigating the Club Q shootings on Sunday said suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich's “interactions with law enforcement” are part of the broader investigation. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man with the same name and matching age in June 2021 in connection to a...
1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case. Since the murders Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying The post 1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made appeared first on KRDO.
Man taken into custody following disturbance with gun
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was taken into custody by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a reported disturbance involving multiple weapons early Saturday morning on Nov. 19. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to an area near Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard regarding a disturbance involving a gun. Two suspects fled the […]
Suspect steals & damages $2000 worth of goods
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect who stole and damaged over $2,000 worth of merchandise on Thursday, Nov. 10. The suspect burglarized a business near the corner of Alegre Circle and Alegre Street, per FPD. The suspect is a White male wearing […]
Man wounded in Club Q shooting hid in corner
Anthony is now hoping to be home for Thanksgiving. He is grieving for friends, but he's grateful to be alive.
Westword
Club Q Killer and Gun Protection Orders in Colorado Springs Area
The gunman in the November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs, which killed five people and injured nineteen, was arrested in June 2021 following a bomb threat at his mother's home. But despite evidence that the suspect was suffering from mental health issues, neither family members nor police agencies attempted to restrict his access to weapons under Colorado's red flag law, which allows guns to be taken away from individuals deemed a danger to themselves and others.
Westword
Denver Weekend Shootings and Most Violent Neighborhoods
The November 19 attack on Club Q in Colorado Springs that killed five people and injured 25 others is currently the major crime story not just in the state, but the country. As a result, weekend violence in Denver has received comparatively little attention. But three shootings took place between Saturday, November 19, and the end of Sunday, November 20.
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
KRDO
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Fountain Sunday night
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Fountain says police were involved in a shooting Sunday night. The city says there will be a media staging around 8p.m. Sunday night at fire station 2. Our team has reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Fountain Police for more...
Visible smoke in Pueblo on Monday result of debris fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the smoke that may have been visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West on Monday, Nov. 21 was the result of a debris fire. PCSO said the debris fire started after a controlled burn of brush and weeds in an area north of the Nature and […]
Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were busy putting out several structure fires in Pueblo Monday night. Tuesday, the Pueblo Professional Firefighters tweeted a video of crews battling the flames. Crews said one of the fires was located on Hudson Avenue in Pueblo. "Our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo safe," The post Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 4