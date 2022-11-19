Read full article on original website
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll
It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?
One of the biggest games of the year is set for Saturday. Who do you think will win the Big Ten showdown?
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Third base’ comment was a counterpunch to Ryan Day
It was the final comment of Jim Harbaugh’s post-game news conference last November that drew the most attention. His Michigan football team had just upended Ohio State, 42-27, snapping an eight-game losing streak to its archrival in surprising fashion, when Harbaugh was asked a question about some of the chatter coming from Columbus.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of six amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team
Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
New champion will be crowned: OHSAA football Division III state semifinal preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new champion will be crowned in Division III. Canfield ended Chardon’s bid for a third straight OHSAA football state title in the regional finals, but must go through one more Northeast Ohio team on the road to Canton. Like Canfield, Holy Name has made...
New MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team coming to Cleveland, thrilling city officials and fans: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Soccer is a big deal in most of the world. And it could be soon in Cleveland, with an MLS NEXT professional soccer team starting in 2025. The Cleveland Soccer Group promises...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus kicks off launch
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As online sports betting arrives in the Free State, our FanDuel Maryland promo code offer here celebrates launch Wednesday with a guaranteed 40-to-1...
