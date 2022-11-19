ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Maryland Basketball ranked in new AP Poll

It didn't take long for Maryland basketball to rise from a national afterthought to a top-25 team. The Terps landed at No. 23 in the college basketball AP Poll on Monday, the result of their surprisingly dominant 5-0 start. It's the first time Maryland's been ranked since the preseason last...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of six amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

