Dodgers Roster News: Will Smith and Julio Urias Highlight 9 Players Tendered Contracts

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

The Dodgers cut Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios but did ultimately tender contracts to 9 core players.

The Dodgers have some decisions to make and some the biggest decisions so far came at the expense of Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios who were non-tendered by the club following tough 2022 seasons. Both still have a chance to re-sign with the team on a cheaper deal although signs are pointing towards the Dodgers using the extra money to sign some big free agents.

With Bellinger, Rios, and utility player Luke Williams receiving non-tenders, the team had some more decisions to make on the rest of its arbitration eligible and pre-arb players.

Ultimately, the Dodgers tendered contracts to 9 players in total on Friday.

  1. RHP Yency Almonte
  2. RHP Walker Buehler
  3. LHP Caleb Ferguson
  4. RHP Tony Gonsolin
  5. RHP Dustin May
  6. RHP Evan Phillips
  7. C Will Smith
  8. OF Trayce Thompson
  9. LHP Julio Urias

There were no real surprises among this group as these are some of the biggest names on the team and in the game. Of the 9, Urias, Smith, and Gonsolin are due for significant raises with the latter two being arbitration eligible for the first time in their careers. Urias will get a nice bump from the $8 million he made last season.

Phillips, Almonte, and Thompson are also arb eligible for the first time in their careers.

Questions that come next roster wise for these Dodgers this offseason is what will the club do with all the money they have trimmed from the payroll? Will they make an honest attempt at re-signing Trea Turner ? How much will the team invest in the pitching staff? And will try to strike a home run deal with a huge free agent like Aaron Judge ?

Some of those answers will begin to take shape at the upcoming winter meetings in San Diego in December.

