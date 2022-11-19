ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Itta Bena, MS

Prairie View vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ft9s7_0jH5ZyB400

Prairie View vs. Mississippi Valley State live game thread for scores, updates, photos, a more.

Prairie View vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Game Thread

  • Teams: Prairie View vs. Mississippi Valley State
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:00 PM CT
  • Where: RICE-TOTTEN STADIUM AT CHUCK PROPHET FIELD, Itta Bena, MS
  • Broadcast: Valley Sports Network or YouTube

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles:

Comments / 0

HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
577
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

