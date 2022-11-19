ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports

Saudi Arabia Stuns Messi, Argentina in Massive World Cup Upset

In one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina 2-1 in their first match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia was powered by two goals early in the second half, which left Argentina playing on its heels. Saudi Arabia entered the World...
NBC Sports

Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup

Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence from players, there were boos heard during the playing of Iran’s national anthem at Khalifa International Stadium in an act of support for protesters in their home country.
NBC Sports

Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...
NBC Sports

Germany vs Japan, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Hansi Flick’s stop-start career as Germany national team coach has to be go-go-go now as the European powers open the 2022 World Cup with a tough test from Japan on Wednesday in Al Rayyan. While Germany’s match with Spain will capture the eyes of the world, it’ll be this...
People

Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

"I know you're gonna play your hearts out," President Joe Biden told the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team over the phone on Sunday, ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup President Joe Biden is sending his support to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.  In an Instagram video shared by Biden and USMNT on Sunday, Biden, 80, can be seen calling in from the White House to speak with the coach and players, who are gearing up for their first World Cup match in...
NBC Sports

Denmark vs Tunisia live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link, lineups

Denmark and Christian Eriksen know they’ll have a chance to be the darlings of the 2022 World Cup, and that that journey begins with tournament dark horse Tunisia on Tuesday in Al Rayyan. Eriksen’s terrifying on-field injury at EURO 2020 caught the attention of the world and Denmark went...
TechRadar

France vs Australia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere today, team news

France will start the defence of their World Cup crown when they take on Australia in Al Wakrah today. Les Bleus will be looking to avoid the fate of previous holders that have crashed out in the group stage, which will be easier now Denmark and Tunisia have played out a goalless draw. An opener against Australia also looks kind, but the Socceroos will be out to prove they're not just in Qatar to make up the numbers. Here's how to watch a France vs Australia live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

