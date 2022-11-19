Emotional Hough eliminates East Forsyth from NCHSAA 4-A playoffs

KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – A long and trying week for the Cornelius Hough football team ended on a positive note in a 17-7 win against East Forsyth in the third round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs Friday night.

Hough (11-2) used a stifling defense to keep East Forsyth (12-1) in check for most of the game and eliminated the Eagles from the playoffs for the second straight year.

The win came on the heels of the death of former Hough player Devin Chandler, a player at the University of Virginia, who was one of three people fatally shot last Sunday after returning to school from an off-campus field trip.

Chandler graduated from Hough after the 2019 season, when he caught 14 touchdown passes and had 905 receiving yards and was selected to the I-Meck all-conference team.

Hough players wore a decal on the back of their helmets with the No. 5 in a circle surrounded by Chandler’s last name.

In honor of Devin Chandler, one of three slain University of Virginia football players and a 2019 graduate of Hough high school, the Huskies wore a decal on the back of their helmets, baring Chandler's name and uniform number, during their upset of top-ranked East Forsyth, Friday, in the North Carolina 4-A state playoffs. Photo by Marc Pruitt

Several East Forsyth players wore towels with the numbers 1, 15 and 41 of the three Virginia players who were killed.

Running back J.T Smith, who normally wears No. 1 for the Huskies, asked to change his jersey to No. 5 for the game because Chandler and his cousin were best friends, and Chandler served as a mentor to Smith.

“He was a big brother figure to me, and I wanted to play through him tonight,” said Smith, who churned out 63 rushing yards and helped to eat up a lot of clock in the fourth quarter as the Huskies were trying to put the game away. “Every time I was with my cousin, Devin was there. He always kept us laughing and he was always joking. He was just a good dude. I texted with Coach earlier in the week and asked him if I could wear No. 5 to represent Devin this week.”

In honor of Devin Chandler, Hough running back J.T. Smith switched from his customary #1 to #5. Of Chandler Smith said, "He was a big brother figure to me." Photo by Marc Pruitt

Smith changed numbers with defensive back Xavier McIntyre, who also played a huge part in the Huskies’ standout defensive performance.

“I think it just shows the brotherhood we have here on the team,” Smith said. “When someone needs something or asks for something, we’re always there for each other to make that happen. It’s really just about the brotherhood. All week, we have been preaching that it’s just bigger than a game. We’re playing for somebody this week. We had to come out here and get the win and play for Devin and play through Devin.”

Coach Matthew Jenkins of Hough fought back his emotions after the win and talked about the emotional week that he and his players faced and the impact it had on their preparation.

“I didn’t do a good job of coaching this week,” Jenkins said through tears. “It’s been a rough one. Devin’s a great kid. A great man. And we miss him to death.”

Jenkins said he was proud of his team’s effort through the adversity they went through once the news of Chandler’s death came out.

“It brings you together,” Jenkins said. “At the end of the day, they’re kids. And when they love each other, they’re going to play for each other. And I think this group loves each other and they are a special group of young men.”

Hough coach Matthew Jenkins addresses his team after their emotional victory on Friday, an upset of top-ranked East Forsyth played in honor of a fallen former teammate, Devin Chandler. Photo by Marc Pruitt

Hough took an early 3-0 lead after a 40-yard field goal by junior kicker Nolan Hauser in the first quarter. The kick was Hauser’s 51st career field goal, which tied the North Carolina High School state record for career field goals set by Keith Duncan, who played at Weddington from 2012-2015.

East Forsyth, which entered the game averaging 46.6 points per game, got its only score with 2:46 left in the second quarter when Jaylen Raynor hooked up with Que’Sean Brown on a 24-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down for a short-lived 7-3 lead.

After East forced a three-and-out on Hough’s next possession, the Eagles took over at their 9-yard line. After a 4-yard run by Raynor and an incompletion, East faced a third down at its 13-yard line. Raynor scrambled on the play and had the ball knocked loose by Hough linebacker Anthony Walker. James Nesta recovered the ball in the end zone for a Hough touchdown and a 10-7 lead with 1:19 left in the first half.

“Our defense played lights out again,” said Jenkins, whose team is surrendering just 6.5 points per game this season. “Nesta, Brandon Palmer, Victor Aguilera have had great years for us. Like the rest of our guys, they play their hearts out every single play.”

On the Eagles’ next series, Brown, who had 926 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns entering the game, injured his left ankle after a running play and had to be helped off the field. He did not return in the second half.

“He couldn’t go anymore but he’ll be OK,” Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth said. “It left us without that dynamic guy. Jaylen still threw some great passes in the second half, but there’s just a different gear for us out there with No. 7 (Brown, who has committed to Duke). That’s why he’s a Division I Power 5 guy. To lose him was really tough.”

East received the second half kickoff and the drive stalled at its 29-yard line. The Eagles decided to go for it on a fourth-and-2 and Raynor was stuffed for a loss of two years, turning the ball over on downs.

“Just being aggressive and believing in my guys there,” Willert said. “I thought we could get that, and their defense made a great play.”

Hough capitalized on the short field when Markell Quick and Tad Hudson connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass that gave the Huskies a 17-7 lead.

“We made enough plays to win,” Jenkins said. “Markel made a great play on the screen and the run, and we had moments where we kind of got going offensively but then we lost that momentum, and we have to find a way to keep that going.”

Hough will travel to Greensboro next Friday to take on No. 1 seed Grimsley in the fourth round.

“I haven’t gotten too emotional the last few years at the end of the season, but it was really hard to say goodbye to this group of seniors tonight,” Coach Todd Willert said. “From everything they have been through with COVID and playing in the spring season, they helped get our program back to where it’s supposed to be, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”