Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Lafayettes streak extends to 4 in loss to La Salle

EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's and women's basketball teams playing host to two Philadelphia schools on Tuesday night. The Lady Leopards struggled to keep pace with La Salle, 71-54. The Leopards held the lead after the first quarter of play, but unfortunately they'd let it slip from there. Trailing by 10 at the half before it began to spiral further in the second half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
footballscoop.com

Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change

Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.) Lehigh went...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton - Catasauqua ready to renew Thanksgiving rivalry after successful seasons

Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season. The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Grandview Makes it Official: Season Opens April 1

BECHTELSVILLE PA – The 61st season of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway begins April 1 (2023; Saturday) on its third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval at 43 Passmore Rd., track owner Tina Rogers and her family announced, following a decision to pursue a racing schedule for the year. Earlier announced plans for a sale of the property have been put on hold.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting

A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thebrownandwhite.com

Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation

As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

