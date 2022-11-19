Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
DeSales vs. Moravian men's and women's basketball, 11.22.22
DeSales and Moravian University renewing their rivalry on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were the top-dog at the end of the night, sweeping the two games.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lafayettes streak extends to 4 in loss to La Salle
EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's and women's basketball teams playing host to two Philadelphia schools on Tuesday night. The Lady Leopards struggled to keep pace with La Salle, 71-54. The Leopards held the lead after the first quarter of play, but unfortunately they'd let it slip from there. Trailing by 10 at the half before it began to spiral further in the second half.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change
Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.) Lehigh went...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton - Catasauqua ready to renew Thanksgiving rivalry after successful seasons
Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season. The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley, Flemington natives reunite to break record at U.S. World Cup speedskating race
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley native and a Flemington native who grew up skating together have reunited to represent the U.S. on the world stage. The two just got back to America from the World Cup sprint races in the Netherlands, with medals in hand. Two-thirds of a record-setting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
What defines a Red Rover? A ‘profile’ of an Easton Area graduate is in the works.
What makes a Red Rover stand out from graduates of other area high schools?. What should an Easton Area High School graduate know before achieving a diploma? What should they be able to do? What kind of person should they be?
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
sanatogapost.com
Grandview Makes it Official: Season Opens April 1
BECHTELSVILLE PA – The 61st season of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway begins April 1 (2023; Saturday) on its third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval at 43 Passmore Rd., track owner Tina Rogers and her family announced, following a decision to pursue a racing schedule for the year. Earlier announced plans for a sale of the property have been put on hold.
World Series Loser Wins Big in Economic Impact
The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series loss was still a big win for the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week that the team’s playoff run generated an economic impact of $78 million. The playoff run resulted in $49 million in direct spending...
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem residents, businesses discuss Le-Laf preparation
As Le-Laf is widely celebrated on campus, some community members lean into the celebration while others feel indifferent toward the tradition. Vince Klein, a resident of Hillside Avenue, has lived in the Lehigh Valley his entire life. He said he doesn’t mind the rowdiness of Le-Laf week. “I like...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sally Beauty store near Phillipsburg to close as part of corporate cutbacks
The Sally Beauty store at Pohatcong Plaza will close next month as part of a corporate cutback that was announced after a decline in income and a forecast for a net sales decline. The company cited inflation and supply problems when announcing the closing of 350 stores on Nov. 10.
Easton offers up $50,000 to Lehigh Valley artists to build statue downtown
The City of Easton is offering up to $50,000 to any artist who can accurately depict the city’s culture, history and eternal renaissance with a monument, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday during a press briefing. Artists and artistic teams from across the Lehigh Valley are encouraged to submit...
buckscountyherald.com
Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
This Bucks County High School Student is Being Recognized for Her Work in the STEAM Field
The Bucks County student's work in a particular field gained her local recognition. A Bucks County high school student was recently honored and recognized for her work and contributions to the STEAM field. Keira Seidman, a junior at Bensalem High School, was recently named the Pennsylvania Association for Gifted Education’s...
