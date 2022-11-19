ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

Fox 19

Two hospitalized after fire broke out in East Walnut Hills, fire chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati fire: Two injuries after fire near Victory Pkwy

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured following a fire on Lincoln Avenue near Victory Parkway in Cincinnati on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials said that crews responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, companies encountered two civilians...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

Flames engulf barn in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WISH-TV

2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
RICHMOND, IN
WLWT 5

Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Montgomery Road closed by several downed poles, wires

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Expect long traffic delays Tuesday morning along a portion of Montgomery Road in the city of Montgomery. A 1.4-mile stretch of this main eastern Hamilton County thoroughfare is shut down until further notice. The closures are in the 9600 block, from about Remington Road to Mitchell...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton Monday night. >>Centerville man facing federal charge for making threats to commit school shooting. Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Allwen Drive around 7:40 p.m. near Brookside Drive and Emerson Avenue, according to Montgomery...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Fourth annual 'Light Up the Levee' returns to Newport this weekend

NEWPORT, Ky. — 'Light Up The Levee', Newport on the Levee's annual holiday kick-off celebration, returns for the fourth time beginning on Saturday, Nov. 26. The family-friendly entertainment destination is preparing to ring in another holiday season with a festive lineup of events, starting with the annual tree lighting on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
NEWPORT, KY

