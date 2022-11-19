Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
WLWT 5
Report of a railroad arm malfunction at Glendale Milford Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Report of a railroad arm malfunction at Glendale Milford Road in Blue Ash. Traffic is backed up to Summit Park. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Two hospitalized after fire broke out in East Walnut Hills, fire chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in East Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington confirmed. Fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
WLWT 5
Local bars taking safety precautions for Thanksgiving Eve
CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week is a time for packed stomachs and bars, but this year, people who own those businesses also have their minds filled worrying about their patrons' safety. Over the weekend, five people were killed, and dozens more were injured in a shooting at Club Q, an...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: Two injuries after fire near Victory Pkwy
CINCINNATI — Two people were injured following a fire on Lincoln Avenue near Victory Parkway in Cincinnati on Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials said that crews responded to a report of a house fire shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, companies encountered two civilians...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on McAfee Road in Hillsboro. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WKRC
Flames engulf barn in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
WCPO
'It's like a toilet that hasn't been flushed in a week': Neighbors complain about smell in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Something stinks in one manufactured home community in Batavia. Neighbors in Greenbriar Estates said they've been complaining for months about a smell making their lives more difficult, but it's still there. "It's raw sewage," Chad Blackburn said. "It's like a toilet that hasn't been flushed in...
WLWT 5
Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
WISH-TV
2 saved, 1 dead after warehouse fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were saved and one person died from a warehouse fire in Richmond Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Unions Facebook post. The Richmond Fire Department responded to reports of a vacant warehouse on fire at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, on the 600 block of South J St. When firefighters arrived to the scene there were reports of people inside the building.
WKRC
20 cats found dead in Clermont County home after owner passes away
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – No foul play is suspected in a Clermont County woman’s sudden death, but what was found in her house is heartbreaking. When authorities entered the Klondyke Road home, there were two dogs and seven cats living in squalid conditions, surrounded by the bodies of 20 dead cats.
WLWT 5
Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Montgomery Road closed by several downed poles, wires
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - Expect long traffic delays Tuesday morning along a portion of Montgomery Road in the city of Montgomery. A 1.4-mile stretch of this main eastern Hamilton County thoroughfare is shut down until further notice. The closures are in the 9600 block, from about Remington Road to Mitchell...
At least 1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton Monday night. >>Centerville man facing federal charge for making threats to commit school shooting. Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Allwen Drive around 7:40 p.m. near Brookside Drive and Emerson Avenue, according to Montgomery...
WLWT 5
1 dead, another injured after semi, tractor trailer crash in Warren County
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — One person has died and another was injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 42 in Waynesville. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lebanon, just before 3 p.m. a semi truck collided with a tractor, causing the road to be shut down. A...
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 8465 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township, with unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Restoration at Dorothy Lane Market to impact traffic until work is completed
The Montgomery County Environmental Services restoration of Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood is expected to impact traffic until the work is completed, according to the Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering. The restoration work is to repair damage caused by a water main break that occured on Friday,...
WLWT 5
Fourth annual 'Light Up the Levee' returns to Newport this weekend
NEWPORT, Ky. — 'Light Up The Levee', Newport on the Levee's annual holiday kick-off celebration, returns for the fourth time beginning on Saturday, Nov. 26. The family-friendly entertainment destination is preparing to ring in another holiday season with a festive lineup of events, starting with the annual tree lighting on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash on US-42 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on US-42 in Warren County. Around 3 p.m. crews were called to North US-42 at Cedar Hill Road to reports of a crash involving a tractor and a semi-trailer. The driver of the tractor was...
