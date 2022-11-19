Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic placeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies About Smashing TV On TwitterOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for ‘Crying’ by End of Game
PITTSBURGH -- Well, this isn't something you see every day. One Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman has decided to call out T.J. Watt and his lack of success in Week 11. Bengals tackle La'el Collins wasn't holding back after the Bengals' 37-30 win over the Steelers this past weekend, and said by the end of the game, Watt wasn't very happy about anything happening on the field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots-Vikings Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target
The last Thanksgiving game of the day pits the Patriots against the Vikings in Minnesota. New England is a 2.5-point underdog in the first meeting between these two teams since 2018. The Patriots enter Week 12 on a three-game win streak, which includes a 10-3 win against the Jets on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Rookie Marcus Jones Wins AFC Special Teams Award
FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie return specialist Marcus Jones has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the NFL for his performance in the team’s Week 11 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Move Up in Week 12 Power Rankings Following Road Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 11 and moved up in Sports Illustrated's power rankings in the process. Cincinnati's 11th this week following the win. They were 13th last week. "The Bengals have been one of the trickiest teams to place on this list throughout the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Matt Milano Wins AFC Player of Week; How About NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his work in the win over Cleveland - Milano's second time earning that honor. But the Bills think something bigger should be in store. Coach Sean McDermott had plenty of praise for the linebacker on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Pickens Ejected From Bengals Game
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Germaine Pratt is Becoming a Star
Germaine Pratt is the unsung hero of the Bengals' defense. After another stellar day at the office with eight tackles including two for a loss against the Steelers, it’s time we recognize him as one of the reasons the Bengals' defense has played so well the past two seasons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?
The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills at Lions: ‘I Like Our Odds!’ Insists Detroit Coach Dan Campbell
That is the position of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell as his team prepares to host a Thanksgiving matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The "lowly Lions'' currently sit in second place in the NFC North, and while they are a modest 4-6, they have won three straight. Which is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Hudson, Wide Receiver, Louisville Cardinals
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Former Cardinals Asst. Kugler Fired for Allegedly Groping Woman
Former Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was fired after Mexican authorities told the team he groped a woman while the team was in Mexico City for its Week 11 game against the 49ers, according to ESPN. The team learned of the incident Sunday night and sent Kugler back to Arizona...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Cut RB Darrell Henderson Jr.; Emojis Reveal … What?
The Los Angeles Rams waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday in a surprise move. A third-round draft by the team in 2019, he's been a staple in the backfield since 2020 and was seen as the answer for LA at running back after rumors swirled of a Cam Akers trade earlier this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Tomlin Starting to See Steelers Problems
PITTSBURGH -- It was not a press conference many Pittsburgh Steelers fans were expecting, and when Mike Tomlin hit the podium to address the state of this 3-7 team, he was very open about the issues within it. The problem was that he made excuses for every one of them.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- If you missed it live, get ready for your jaw to drop. Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt pulled off an interception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that you'd never believe. Watt tipped a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Tomlin Pleased With Kenny Pickett, But Wishing He’d Develop Quicker
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett hasn't turned the ball over in the last two games after throwing eight in the five weeks prior. It hasn't led to multiple wins yet, but the Pittsburgh Steelers feel confident in the growth of their rookie quarterback. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following 37-30 Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Zac Taylor gave out a bunch of game balls following the win. Watch the Bengals' locker room celebration below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc.
Betting line: -1.5 VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. They recently met last week in Washington, in a one-point, 107-106, overtime loss with Miami having only seven available players. They will now play in consecutive games with another matchup this Friday. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 92-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Max Strus (shoulder) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are questionable. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
Comments / 0