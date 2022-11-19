Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Western Kentucky

This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
Auburn football will not be the school that facilitates a Power Five for Deion Sanders — this, at least, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed in his latest ‘Prime Time’ update following an 11-0 season for Jackson State. “Sanders has not talked to anybody representing Auburn as that program’s search goes in a different direction,” Reed wrote.
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
This year's edition of the Iron Bowl may not have SEC or national championship implications, but this is still one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports as Alabama and Auburn meet in college football's Week 13 action on Saturday. Alabama appears to have played itself out of College Football ...
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
