Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School Board gives approval for acquision of Hampton property for vocational training

ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted 21-3 to transfer $500,000 of the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of an existing 5,200 square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County School Board unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday to purchase the building so that it can be used as a career and technical education center that will feature partnerships with Kubota for training students in diesel mechanics and Trane for training students in heating and air conditioning installation and maintenance.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan school board to interview three semifinalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Holiday storytelling traditions return to Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH — The International Storytelling Center will offer several opportunities to gather and make merry with world-class storytellers this holiday season. Up first, on Dec. 2, Tim Lowry will revive his one-man show of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Lowry’s Victorian costume and range of characters have led many local families to make attending the show their annual tradition. There will be only two engagements, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and past performances have sold out.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU professor promoting mental health for new families

People with children deserve to feel their best when raising a child, yet at least 20% endure some form of mental health challenges during pregnancy or postpartum. East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Diana Morelen, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology, wants new families to know they are not alone.
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1

The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill, and the boys from Volunteer, 62-59 over Lakeway Christian.
BLUFF CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Absences from illness lead to canceled classes in Bristol Virginia

The system published a statement Monday afternoon that explained the closure that was due to staff and student absences brought on by illnesses. Childcare services will be provided for parents who work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Pelt Elementary. Only children who are symptom-free need to attend. Classes will resume on Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together

NORTON — Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Haven of Mercy to serve nearly 5K meals on Thanksgiving

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of many things to be thankful for this year includes a community that gives back, and for Haven of Mercy Ministries, giving back is not at all uncommon. The organization has served warm food for those who are hungry, provided shelter for those experiencing homelessness and gifted goodies and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Making changes: Documentary looks at employment, economic challenges in SWVA

NORTON – How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton Saturday. Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields,” at the Park Avenue Theater to a croup of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.

