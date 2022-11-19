Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County School Board gives approval for acquision of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted 21-3 to transfer $500,000 of the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of an existing 5,200 square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County School Board unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday to purchase the building so that it can be used as a career and technical education center that will feature partnerships with Kubota for training students in diesel mechanics and Trane for training students in heating and air conditioning installation and maintenance.
New tradition added to Bristol Christmas celebrations
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL)- The Christmas season is getting into full swing, and a new tradition is coming to the Twin Cities. Maggie Elliott, the executive director for Believe in Bristol, stopped by the First at Four Tuesday to talk about the more than 20 community trees decorated by local businesses and organizations lighting up downtown […]
WJHL team bags Food City groceries to raise money for nonprofit
Shoppers filling buggies with ingredients for those perfect Thanksgiving dishes had the opportunity to meet several members of the News Channel 11 team.
Kingsport Times-News
Successful food drive gets TCAT food pantry ready for helping hungry students
ELIZABETHTON — Just a couple of days before Thanksgiving, the new food pantry at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology is stocked with food items for students whose full time study schedule sometimes makes it difficult to earn money to buy enough food for their needs. On Tuesday afternoon,...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County officer writes nationally distributed article on leadership
Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership. Now he’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community about the value of leadership.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan school board to interview three semifinalists for director starting 2 p.m. Nov. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Education officials in the region’s largest school system are about to embark on a marathon interview session in search of a new director of schools. The Sullivan County Board of Education will conduct interviews with three semifinalists for the position on Monday, Nov. 28. The candidates are Deidre Pendley, Charles Carter, and Josh Davis. Two are local and one from elsewhere in East Tennessee, and two have direct career technical education experience on their resumes.
Bristol, VA Schools closed Tuesday due to heightened absences
Superintendent Keith Perrigan announced that Bristol, Virginia Public Schools will not be open Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday storytelling traditions return to Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The International Storytelling Center will offer several opportunities to gather and make merry with world-class storytellers this holiday season. Up first, on Dec. 2, Tim Lowry will revive his one-man show of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Lowry’s Victorian costume and range of characters have led many local families to make attending the show their annual tradition. There will be only two engagements, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and past performances have sold out.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU professor promoting mental health for new families
People with children deserve to feel their best when raising a child, yet at least 20% endure some form of mental health challenges during pregnancy or postpartum. East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Diana Morelen, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology, wants new families to know they are not alone.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1
The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill, and the boys from Volunteer, 62-59 over Lakeway Christian.
supertalk929.com
Absences from illness lead to canceled classes in Bristol Virginia
The system published a statement Monday afternoon that explained the closure that was due to staff and student absences brought on by illnesses. Childcare services will be provided for parents who work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Pelt Elementary. Only children who are symptom-free need to attend. Classes will resume on Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break.
Honor walk held for Elizabethton teen donor who died suddenly
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An honor walk was held at the Johnson City Medical Center for a teen that died suddenly but was committed to saving others. The walk was designed to pay tribute to Isabelle Ray, an Elizabethton teen that attended Hampton High School. Ray wished to have her organs donated in the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON — Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
Kingsport Times-News
Rural Health Services Consortium donates office furniture, medical equipment to Hawkins schools
ROGERSVILLE — The Rural Health Services Consortium has donated office furniture and medical equipment to the Hawkins County School System. The donated items will be given to the nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools. Rural Health Services Consortium CEO Linda Buck and Hawkins County District 2 Commissioner...
Lamar School collecting donations for student whose family lost everything in fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lamar School in Washington County is asking for the public’s help in aiding one of its families. According to a release from the school, the administration learned on Thursday that the family of a third-grade student had “lost everything in an afternoon house fire.” The school is collecting monetary […]
Haven of Mercy to serve nearly 5K meals on Thanksgiving
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of many things to be thankful for this year includes a community that gives back, and for Haven of Mercy Ministries, giving back is not at all uncommon. The organization has served warm food for those who are hungry, provided shelter for those experiencing homelessness and gifted goodies and […]
ETSU Foundation now owns strategic Earth Fare shopping center site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s Foundation has owned the 5-acre University Plaza shopping center, home to Earth Fare supermarket and a contiguous strip center, since last December, News Channel 11 has learned. ETSU didn’t publicize the $6.85 million purchase at the time, but Vice President for University Advancement Pam Ritter discussed […]
Johnson City Press
Making changes: Documentary looks at employment, economic challenges in SWVA
NORTON – How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton Saturday. Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields,” at the Park Avenue Theater to a croup of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Commission will vote on helping extension office rent building
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The commission’s Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear the...
