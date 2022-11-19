ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU

TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan

Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams

The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan names obvious Call of the Week for narrow win over Illinois

No. 3 Michigan took on a dangerous and highly efficient Illinois Fighting Illini team. Michigan into the fourth quarter down 17-10 but were able to conduct three huge drives that gave 3 field goals, including the game-winning 35-yard field goal from Jake Moody with 9 seconds left in the game. Michigan survived a road test 19-17.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan-Ohio men's basketball game heads to overtime in strangest fashion

Michigan is headed to overtime against Ohio, and how the game got there was strange indeed. With the Bobcats in possession in a 61-61 ballgame, Ohio’s Jaylin Hunter hoisted up a 3-pointer with around 5 seconds to go rather than hold for a final shot. Michigan rebounded the miss and looked to call time, but were awarded a pair of free throws after Ohio inexplicably committed a foul with .1 seconds on the clock.
ANN ARBOR, MI

