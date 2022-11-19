Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka shares how Ohio State is preparing for emotions leading up to The Game
Emeka Egbuka knows what is on the line this weekend against Michigan and acknowledged that Ohio State will have to stay controlled leading up to The Game. Last year, Ohio State lost in Ann Arbor which was something new for the Buckeyes after winning the last 7 in a row.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day notes 'a time and place' to address Jim Harbaugh's 3rd base comments from 2021
Ryan Day understands the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan will always have some level of trash talk attached to it even between coaches. Last year, Michigan was able to pull off the upset after years of falling short and with that win, Jim Harbaugh had some commentary on Day’s situation as the Buckeye’s head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Hayes: Michigan has ‘complete confidence' in offense with or without Blake Corum
Ryan Hayes is well aware that Michigan may be without star RB Blake Corum for The Game. However, he explained how confident the team is in the rest of the players. Corum left the Illinois game with a left knee injury and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be playing against Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU
TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit shares thoughts on Michigan’s mindset, impact of Ohio State crowd on The Game
Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game this weekend. The ESPN College GameDay host played at Ohio State. Before last season, Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for most of the last decade. Michigan came out with the win last season, shifting the mindset of both teams in the heated rivalry.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan
Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Will JJ McCarthy make Jim Harbaugh look like a genius -- or a fool -- in The Game?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. It’s The Game, and that can only mean 1 thing: This is why Jim Harbaugh chose JJ McCarthy as his Michigan quarterback 2 months ago. And this is where McCarthy makes Harbaugh look like a...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares early comments on The Game, says Michigan has tracked OSU all year
Jim Harbaugh is riding high with Michigan rolling to 11-0 this season. Coming off a B1G Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Wolverines have a shot to repeat in 2022. First, Michigan must handle Ohio State in a colossal renewal of The Game. All eyes will be...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball reveals new shoes for Phil Knight Invitational
Michigan State is shaping up to be one of the best teams in college basketball with big wins over Kentucky and Villanova and close loss to Gonzaga. This week, the Spartans head to the Phil Knight Invitational with a very talented field. They will take on Alabama on Thursday. As...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams
The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan names obvious Call of the Week for narrow win over Illinois
No. 3 Michigan took on a dangerous and highly efficient Illinois Fighting Illini team. Michigan into the fourth quarter down 17-10 but were able to conduct three huge drives that gave 3 field goals, including the game-winning 35-yard field goal from Jake Moody with 9 seconds left in the game. Michigan survived a road test 19-17.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares message for JJ McCarthy ahead of QBs first start in The Game
Jim Harbaugh is heading into The Game this year with a new starting quarterback. That would be JJ McCarthy who captured the starting spot in 2022 while Michigan’s starter from last season — Cade McNamara — is out with an injury. McCarthy did not enter this season...
saturdaytradition.com
The Game rivalry felt in Crisler Center for Michigan's hoops matchup vs. Ohio University
The college football season is flipping to Week 13 of the schedule. That means Rivalry Week is upon us, and all eyes will especially be on The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. That game will be a huge matchup between 11-0 football teams in Columbus. However, the rivalry made...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer discusses whether or not revenge is a factor for Buckeyes vs. Wolverines
No. 2 Ohio State goes into Week 13 with revenge on its mind as they take on No. 3 Michigan in the Game. Last season, Ohio State went on the road to Ann Arbor to potentially repeat B1G East champs, but they lost to its rival 42-27. BTN analyst Gerry...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan-Ohio men's basketball game heads to overtime in strangest fashion
Michigan is headed to overtime against Ohio, and how the game got there was strange indeed. With the Bobcats in possession in a 61-61 ballgame, Ohio’s Jaylin Hunter hoisted up a 3-pointer with around 5 seconds to go rather than hold for a final shot. Michigan rebounded the miss and looked to call time, but were awarded a pair of free throws after Ohio inexplicably committed a foul with .1 seconds on the clock.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo addresses health of Jaden Akins heading into Phil Knight Invitational
Jaden Akins, sophomore guard, left during Michigan State’s 73-71 win against Villanova with a possible injury to his foot. It was the same foot he recently had surgery on in September which came from a stress reaction that he has rehabbed and recently returned from. Initially, Tom Izzo said...
