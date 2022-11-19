Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Browns (3-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (6-3) for a Week 11 battle at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Browns vs. Bills odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

The Browns and Bills were forced to move this game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. to Detroit due to several feet of lake-effect snow in western New York.

The airport in Buffalo opened Saturday morning, and the team should be able to catch its flight.

Cleveland has lost 5 of the past 6 games, going just 2-4 ATS during the span. The Browns have yielded 23 or more points in 5 of those past 6 outings, with the lone exception a 32-13 win on Monday Night Football in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo lost a crazy 33-30 overtime battle against the Minnesota Vikings at home. It simply needed to run out of its own end zone and maintain possession of the ball, but QB Josh Allen fumbled, and the Vikings pounced on it for a touchdown to take the lead. The Bills forced OT, but eventually lost in the extra session.

Browns vs. Bills odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Browns +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Bills -360 (bet $360 to win $100)

Browns +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Bills -360 (bet $360 to win $100) Against the spread: Browns +7.5 (-109) | Bills -7.5 (-111)

Browns +7.5 (-109) | Bills -7.5 (-111) Over/Under (O/U): 50 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Browns vs. Bills key injuries

Browns

S D’Anthony Bell (concussion) out

(concussion) out OG Michael Dunn (back) out

(back) out CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) out

(concussion) out TE David Njoku (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable DT Perrlon Winfrey (head) out

Bills

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) out

(groin, heel) out CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable FB Reggie Gilliam (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) out

(ankle) out FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) questionable

(elbow) questionable DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) out

Browns vs. Bills picks and predictions

Prediction

Bills 38, Browns 17

The Bills (-360) will cost you more than 3 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s just too much risk for not enough reward.

In the snow, the Browns (+300) would have been worth a roll of the dice, but they’re certainly not worth playing in neutral conditions indoors against a much more superior team.

PASS.

Playing BILLS -7.5 (-111) would normally be very risky business, as 7-and-a-hook is not attractive when betting a favorite. However, on a fast track indoors, Buffalo should be able to pile up the points against Cleveland’s struggling defense.

Allen and the Bills are going to be ornery after losing a tough one last week against the Vikings and then facing the travel adversity and emergency situation at home. Look for the Bills to take it out on the Browns.

OVER 50 (-110) is the play in this neutral-site affair.

Cleveland has cashed the Over at a 6-2-1 clip in 9 games overall this season, and the Over is 5-1-1 in the past 7 for the Browns against AFC opponents, while going 11-4-1 in the past 16 against teams with a winning overall record.

While Buffalo has cashed the Under in 6 of its past 7 games overall, it is facing a Cleveland defense allowing 26.4 PPG, 2nd-most in the NFL. The Bills offense is going to eat up the Browns in this one, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them get into the 40’s.

