San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-10) play the 4th game of a 5-game road trip Saturday when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (9-7). Tip-off is 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Spurs vs. Clippers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Spurs have lost the first 3 games of their trip, most recently a 130-112 loss as 7.5-point underdogs to the Sacramento Kings Thursday. They’re 1-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 3 games, covering an 8.5-points spread Tuesday in a 117-110 loss at the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91 Thursday but didn’t cover the 10.5-point spread. Six players average double-digit scoring for the Clippers, led by SG Paul George’s 23.8 points per game.

Spurs at Clippers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Moneyline (ML) : Spurs +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Clippers -365 (bet $365 to win $100)

: Spurs +300 (bet $100 to win $300) | Clippers -365 (bet $365 to win $100) Against the spread : Spurs +8.5 (-105) | Clippers -8.5 (-115)

: Spurs +8.5 (-105) | Clippers -8.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 222.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Spurs at Clippers key injuries

Spurs

G Malaki Branham (ankle) probable

(ankle) probable C Zach Collins (leg) out

(leg) out F Keldon Johnson (ankle) probable

(ankle) probable G Romeo Langford (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out F Doug McDermott (calf) probable

(calf) probable C Jakob Poeltl (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable G Devin Vassell (ankle) questionable

Clippers

G Luke Kennard (calf) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Spurs at Clippers picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 113, Spurs 103

The Spurs are 3-5 on the road but have dropped the first 3 games of their current road trip and have lost 5 straight on the road overall.

The Clippers are only 4-4 at home but have won 3 of their last 4 on their home court.

The Spurs have the league’s worst defensive rating and the Clippers, while they have the league’s worst offensive rating, are No. 2 in defensive rating.

But risking 3.65 times your potential profit on the Clippers (-365) is not wise gambling. PASS.

The Spurs are 9-7 ATS this season and have covered the spread in 4 of their last 6 games and 3 of their last 5 losses.

The Clippers are 7-9 ATS but have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 wins.

The Spurs do not have a good offense and the Clippers have a great defense.

BET CLIPPERS -8.5 (-115).

The Clippers have had only 3 games hit the Over this season in 16 games. Only 2 of their last 10 games have hit 223 total points or more.

While the Spurs have had 6 of their last 9 reach totals of more than 222, I like the Clippers’ defense to hold things down.

BET UNDER 222.5 (-115).

