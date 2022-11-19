OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.

