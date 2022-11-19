Read full article on original website
killthepoor7
3d ago
There needs to be a serious investigation into NDOC. Federal if need be. this is like the 5th or 6th death in a few months time.
klkntv.com
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Corrections said an inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Saturday. Devante Prusia disappeared while he was supposed to be at work during an approved release. He removed his monitoring device, but officials did not say where the device...
KETV.com
Teenager sentenced in Douglas County court for deadly Westroads Mall shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The teenager charged and found guilty in a 2021 deadly shooting at Westroads Mall was sentenced Monday in Douglas County court. A judge sentenced 17-year-old Mahki Woolridge-Jones to 50-80 years in a Nebraska correctional facility — he will be credited for the 572 days already served.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Iowa receives over 3 years in prison for robberies
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Suspect arrested in connection to Omaha parking garage shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a parking garage shooting that injured two teens at the beginning of the month. The Omaha Police Department said that investigators arrested 22-year-old Ronniel Wells for the parking garage shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9. OPD...
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
KETV.com
$2.2 million settlement reached in Westside, Douglas County lawsuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are spending more than $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Westside Community Schools. The district sued the county treasurer this past summer. It's trying to get back the more than $10 million in lost revenue that was overpaid to the...
klkntv.com
Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning
UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
UPDATE: Topeka police act on search warrant related to missing Douglas Co. woman
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Cari Allen.
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
WOWT
Two victims in Omaha house party shooting are now suspects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New details on the mass shooting a week ago in Omaha that sent eight people to the hospital. Some of the initial victims are now in police custody. Recently filed court documents give a clearer idea of what took place at a home on the corner of 34th and Ames on Nov. 13.
North Platte Telegraph
In addressing Nebraska prison overcrowding, panel participants point to staffing and job training shortfalls
With some of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, Nebraska’s correctional system is at a crossroads as the possibility of the construction of a new prison looms. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Flatwater Free Press this week at a forum titled “Nebraska’s prisons at a crossroads.” Four speakers, each representing a different aspect of the state's prison system, spoke on the lack of support for incarcerated people, which they primarily attributed to overcrowding and understaffing.
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested after North Star High School staff find loaded gun, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Star High School student was arrested Monday after a loaded gun was found in their backpack outside of the school, Lincoln Police say. School staff found the backpack and gave it to the security office. Inside the bag, school resource officers found a...
klkntv.com
Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
KETV.com
Authorities searching for CCC-O missing inmate
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities have been notified, and are searching for, a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Devante Prusia, who started his sentence in February 2016, disappeared Saturday while he was scheduled to be at his job. Prusia is a 29-year-old, Black man. He is...
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
