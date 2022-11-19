ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Brohm updates injury status for RB Devin Mockobee entering Week 13

Devin Mockobee, star Purdue running back, exited last week’s game against Northwestern on the opening drive and coach Jeff Brohm is still unsure of Mockobe’s status for the upcoming week. There is no official statement on what the injury is but it was suggested it was either a head injury or concussion.
Biletnikoff Award: 2 B1G star wideouts make semifinalist roster

Biletnikoff Award is a prestigious honor that goes to the best receiver in college football. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and Purdue’s Charlie Jones are among the semifinalists going into Week 13 of the 2022 season. Ten other receivers from around the country were chosen as semifinalists. Last...
