ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Michigan man asks Uber driver to wait while he robbed bank, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9O8B_0jH5UWBz00

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — This Grinch did not steal Christmas, but a man named Christmas is accused of stealing money from a Michigan bank on Thursday.

Jason Gregory Christmas is accused of robbing a bank by using a ride-sharing service to take him to and from the facility and asking the driver to wait while he committed the crime, authorities said.

Christmas, 41, of Southfield, was arrested Friday and charged with robbery, trespassing and other traffic offenses, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Southfield Police Department, the robbery occurred on Thursday at a Huntington Bank shortly before 5 p.m. EST.

Police said Christmas took an Uber to the bank and asked the driver to wait while he went inside the building, WJBK-TV reported. Christmas then returned to the Uber and left the area, according to the television station.

Police said the driver was not aware of Christmas’ plans.

“This is a very unusual way to commit an armed robbery in our city,” Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren told WJBK.

The Uber driver took Christmas back to his apartment complex in Southfield, and police took him into custody.

In a body camera video released by Southfield police, Christmas can be seen with “red stuff” on his body, according to the television station. That was from dye packs that were placed with the money Christmas allegedly took.

Money pulled from Christmas’ pockets was covered in red dye, WJBK reported.

Police said the reason Christmas used a ride-share was because his license was suspended and he was concerned about driving without one, according to the television station.

“There is a lot of anxiousness to buy gifts for your loved ones,” Barren told WJBK. “This is that time of year when individuals try to take advantage of our community and commit these types of crimes.”

Christmas was booked into the Oakland County Jail and bail was set at $500,500, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for two people accused of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.Police said it happened just before noon on Nov. 15 at the location on Telegraph at Interstate 96. The department released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to be holding handguns.Police are asking anyone who recognize the suspects to call 313-596-5640 or 1-800-Speak-Up.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Ferndale woman faces felony in report of pistol whipping

A Ferndale woman is charged with felonious assault after police say they were called by her ex-boyfriend who reported she “pistol whipped” him. Shawntinique Coleman-Hudson, 28, was arraigned in Ferndale 43rd District Court on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary examination later this month. Police said the...
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
TheDailyBeast

Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood

The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives.“I was going crazy not knowing if my kids were dead or alive,” DeAndre Mitchell, 44, said in an interview alongside the children’s mother, Crystal Cooper.The death of his two boys days later would spark national outrage—and allegations of a cover-up—after an internal investigation by Fire Chief Raymond Barton found that the white firefighters who...
FLINT, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
206K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy