World Cup group stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 3 days ago
To commence the World Cup group stage, Qatar, the home country, will take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Qatar vs. Ecuador odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Qatar is coming into this game with its last couple of times on the pitch having been in late Sept. It lost to Canada 2-0 and drew with Chile 2-2. It did play 5 friendlies from Oct. 13-Nov. 9 as well, winning all 5.

Qatar sits 50th in the world per FIFA’s official rankings. All of Qatar’s players are part of a club in the Qatar Stars League, most of which compete for Al-Sadd.

As for Ecuador, it sits 44th in the world. They have drawn their last 3 matches against Iraq, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Ecuador has players from an array of clubs with the most notable few players coming from LAFC and Brighton.

Expect to hear the names M Jose Cifuentes and F Moises Caicdeo called often as they should be the most impactful players for Ecuador. F Enner Valencia has the most goals (35) for the nation.

Qatar vs. Ecuador odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Qatar +225 (bet $100 to win $225) | Ecuador +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Draw +215
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +160 | U: -210)

Prediction

Qatar 1, Ecuador 1

Moneyline (ML)

BET DRAW (+215).

Qatar has a lot going for them and should come out with an energy that is difficult to maintain throughout the entire tournament.

They have also won 5 straight friendlies coming into this battle, so despite those not being the most impressive wins, there is some comradery and success that can back betting them to Draw.

Ecuador, on the other hand, had drawn 3 straight friendlies and have drawn 7 of their 10 matches this season despite taking on teams like Argentina and Paraguay, showing the variance of teams that have competed against.

Back the Draw, especially at this value.

Over/Under (O/U)

PASS.

If anything I would lean to the alternate Under 1.5 at +145.

Ecuador’s last 6 games have gone Under 1.5, and they don’t necessarily have an attack good enough to dominate. They have not scored multiple goals in any of their 10 games this year.

Qatar hasn’t faced a team as good as Ecuador since playing Canada, a game in which it did not score. Despite opening the international event, I wouldn’t back anything on the total.

