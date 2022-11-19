ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech, Liberty wear Virginia colors to honor UVA players who died in shooting

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Virginia Tech and Liberty showed love to a fellow in-state school during their game on Saturday.

Both schools decided to wear the colors of the University of Virginia after three UVA football players were shot and killed during an on-campus incident on Sunday night.

Virginia Tech went with orange uniforms while Liberty donned the navy blue. There’s also a “Virginia Strong” sticker on the back of each helmet.

Additionally, both teams ran onto the field with a Virginia flag.

Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed in the Sunday night shooting, which occurred on a bus in an on-campus parking garage after a class trip to Washington, D.C. to see a play.

A fourth Virginia player, Mike Hollins, was also shot in the incident but survived. Hollins remains hospitalized after multiple surgeries. Another student was injured in the shooting but released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, was arrested Monday morning and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony. Jones is a Virginia student who once was a member of the football team. He was listed on the 2018 team roster as a 5-foot-9, 195-pound freshman running back.

Virginia was scheduled to host Coastal Carolina on Saturday but the game was canceled. A public memorial service for Chandler, Davis and Perry will be held on Virginia’s campus on Saturday afternoon.

