Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CJ Gunn’s career night & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Little Rock
Indiana basketball hosts Little Rock on Wednesday after a strong start to the 2022-23 season, and the Hoosiers show out… including a career night for a freshman?. After back-to-back impressive performances put on by Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers, Indiana focuses their attention on back-to-back home games against Little Rock and Jackson State, nearly a week before the showdown against No. 1 North Carolina.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Injuries could play an outsized role determining Michigan-Ohio State winner
Something stands out about this year’s Michigan-Ohio State game. And it’s not just the stakes of the 3rd meeting in history with the Wolverines and Buckeyes both ranked in the top 3. Rarely has so much raw talent shown up on the injury report. Not that college football...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: 2022 Wolverines-Buckeyes somewhat mirrors 2006
There are rivalries in college football, and then there is Michigan vs. Ohio State. Of course, opinions vary from region to region. There is Auburn vs. Alabama, USC vs. UCLA, Florida vs. Georgia and other series that ignite the passions of fans across the nation. But there is something different about Wolverines vs. Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka shares how Ohio State is preparing for emotions leading up to The Game
Emeka Egbuka knows what is on the line this weekend against Michigan and acknowledged that Ohio State will have to stay controlled leading up to The Game. Last year, Ohio State lost in Ann Arbor which was something new for the Buckeyes after winning the last 7 in a row.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen in favor of potential changes to schedule placement of annual Old Oaken Bucket game
Tom Allen has been in plenty of Old Oaken Bucket games as Indiana’s coach. He talked about potentially changing the date of the annual matchup with Purdue at a press conference on Monday. Allen highlighted the importance of fan attendance at the games and stated that he is definitely...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams
The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Will JJ McCarthy make Jim Harbaugh look like a genius -- or a fool -- in The Game?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. It’s The Game, and that can only mean 1 thing: This is why Jim Harbaugh chose JJ McCarthy as his Michigan quarterback 2 months ago. And this is where McCarthy makes Harbaugh look like a...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Key player matchups that will decide The Game
In terms of a grand finale, this is what Michigan and Ohio State both wished for back during camp. The national spotlight is firmly affixed on the teams coached by Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day. This is it. For the first time since 2006, the No. 3-ranked Wolverines and No....
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker says MSU unable to conduct full-contact practices for 4th straight week
Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State basketball reveals new shoes for Phil Knight Invitational
Michigan State is shaping up to be one of the best teams in college basketball with big wins over Kentucky and Villanova and close loss to Gonzaga. This week, the Spartans head to the Phil Knight Invitational with a very talented field. They will take on Alabama on Thursday. As...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan
Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day notes 'a time and place' to address Jim Harbaugh's 3rd base comments from 2021
Ryan Day understands the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan will always have some level of trash talk attached to it even between coaches. Last year, Michigan was able to pull off the upset after years of falling short and with that win, Jim Harbaugh had some commentary on Day’s situation as the Buckeye’s head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
wvsportsnow.com
NCAA Announces Final Four Sites for 2027-30
The NCAA announced on Tuesday four new sites for future Final Four events from 2027-30. Over the next few years the NCAA will host the Final Four events in Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024), San Antonio (2025) and Indianapolis (2026).
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares early comments on The Game, says Michigan has tracked OSU all year
Jim Harbaugh is riding high with Michigan rolling to 11-0 this season. Coming off a B1G Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Wolverines have a shot to repeat in 2022. First, Michigan must handle Ohio State in a colossal renewal of The Game. All eyes will be...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker notes how much Spartans have left to play for vs. Penn State
Mel Tucker knows that Michigan State is just one win away from becoming bowl eligible, but there’s something more important up for grabs on Saturday. The Land-Grant Trophy will once again be played for against Penn State. The Spartans took home the trophy last season with a 30-27 victory...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue vs. Indiana: What's at stake in the Old Oaken Bucket game?
The Boilermakers helped themselves on Saturday, eking out a narrower-than-expected win — but a win nonetheless — over Northwestern. But they didn’t get the help they needed when Minnesota squandered opportunities late and lost to Iowa. In its quest not only for a share of the Big Ten West title, but a trip to Indianapolis for a league championship date with Ohio State or Michigan, Purdue now has to hope that Nebraska can upset Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Hayes: Michigan has ‘complete confidence' in offense with or without Blake Corum
Ryan Hayes is well aware that Michigan may be without star RB Blake Corum for The Game. However, he explained how confident the team is in the rest of the players. Corum left the Illinois game with a left knee injury and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll be playing against Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
The Game rivalry felt in Crisler Center for Michigan's hoops matchup vs. Ohio University
The college football season is flipping to Week 13 of the schedule. That means Rivalry Week is upon us, and all eyes will especially be on The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. That game will be a huge matchup between 11-0 football teams in Columbus. However, the rivalry made...
Comments / 0