Bloomington, IN

FanSided

CJ Gunn’s career night & more Indiana basketball predictions vs. Little Rock

Indiana basketball hosts Little Rock on Wednesday after a strong start to the 2022-23 season, and the Hoosiers show out… including a career night for a freshman?. After back-to-back impressive performances put on by Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers, Indiana focuses their attention on back-to-back home games against Little Rock and Jackson State, nearly a week before the showdown against No. 1 North Carolina.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State: 2022 Wolverines-Buckeyes somewhat mirrors 2006

There are rivalries in college football, and then there is Michigan vs. Ohio State. Of course, opinions vary from region to region. There is Auburn vs. Alabama, USC vs. UCLA, Florida vs. Georgia and other series that ignite the passions of fans across the nation. But there is something different about Wolverines vs. Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams

The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker says MSU unable to conduct full-contact practices for 4th straight week

Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State to wear special LeBron James brand cleats for The Game against Michigan

Ohio State will be wearing special cleats for the 2022 edition of The Game. With the Michigan Wolverines coming to town, the Buckeyes will be sporting LeBron James-brand cleats. The cleats are black with a scarlet Nike logo and scarlet accents. The tongue of the cleats features a black LeBron James-brand logo underneath the Ohio State logo.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
wvsportsnow.com

NCAA Announces Final Four Sites for 2027-30

The NCAA announced on Tuesday four new sites for future Final Four events from 2027-30. Over the next few years the NCAA will host the Final Four events in Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024), San Antonio (2025) and Indianapolis (2026).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue vs. Indiana: What's at stake in the Old Oaken Bucket game?

The Boilermakers helped themselves on Saturday, eking out a narrower-than-expected win — but a win nonetheless — over Northwestern. But they didn’t get the help they needed when Minnesota squandered opportunities late and lost to Iowa. In its quest not only for a share of the Big Ten West title, but a trip to Indianapolis for a league championship date with Ohio State or Michigan, Purdue now has to hope that Nebraska can upset Iowa in Iowa City on Black Friday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

