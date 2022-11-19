Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph details what's in store for Nebraska following season finale vs. Iowa
Mickey Joseph knows as the interim head coach that changes are coming for the Nebraska program and he has done what he could to help keep the Huskers focused this year after Scott Frost was let go. So far this season, Joseph is 2-6 with wins over Rutgers and Indiana.
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals key characteristic needed for next HC at Nebraska
Mickey Joseph discussed some things that he has learned from his time as interim HC at Nebraska. This was all talked about at the team’s weekly presser on Tuesday. Joseph emphasized how important it is for a coach at Nebraska to learn how to adapt to the B1G. This...
Daily Nebraskan
Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023
Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pac-12 coach, rumored Husker candidate, receives contract extension
Washington and head coach Kalen DeBoer have reached an extension through 2028, the program announced Tuesday. DeBoer, who is in his first year with the Huskies, was reportedly a top candidate for the Nebraska head coaching job. DeBoer made it clear Tuesday that he is going nowhere. “My family and...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension
After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms pair of key offensive players unlikely to play against Nebraska
Kirk Ferentz said that he doesn’t expect several key players to play in Iowa’s game against Nebraska on Friday. Ferentz said tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum are unlikely to play on Friday. Both players left the Hawkeyes’ game against Minnesota early last week. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Colton Feist addresses factors contributing to pending decision on remaining eligibility at Nebraska
Colton Feist might not have a lot of time left with Nebraska. He talked about what factors are playing into his potential return at Tuesday’s presser. Feist has played in 12 games for Nebraska throughout his career. This season he has 44 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-day
Derrick Walker during a gamePhoto by(Rick Ostentoski/Getty Images) Nebraska basketball forward Derrick Walker has been out for the entire 2022 season to this point. Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media on Tuesday, and indicated, Walker was day-to-day as reported by Robin Washut of Rivals.com.
Nebraska Rebuild Won’t Be Easy
Husker Dan looks at the daunting task ahead for the next Nebraska head football coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin RB, reveals decision for 2023 season
Chez Mellusi, senior Wisconsin running back, announced that he is coming back for another season in 2023. Mellusi has been unavailable for the last 5 weeks but during the Nebraska game, he came back in a big way to help lead Wisconsin to a 15-14 win. On 21 attempts, Mellusi...
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen shares reaction to Wisconsin's official posting of HC position
Braelon Allen talks about Wisconsin moving on from Paul Chryst and what his hopes are for the program moving forward. After the 2-3 start, the Badgers named their defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. While Allen refrained from mentioning it by name, he is likely referring to...
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
Kearney Hub
Time of possession woes coincide with Nebraska’s five-game losing streak
It’s one of the simplest strategies in football — the longer you hold the ball, the less time your opponent has to score. Yet, Nebraska has still found itself on the losing end of the time of possession battle in every week of its five-game losing streak. Nebraska...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: After 7 straight losses to Iowa, can Huskers play spoiler on Friday?
It’s been a season to forget for Nebraska and its fans. Saturday’s last-second 15-14 loss to Wisconsin was the latest gut-punch. But 1 last opportunity is on the post-Thanksgiving table for the Huskers. A trip to Iowa City on Black Friday and a chance to end a 7-game skid against Iowa and deny the Hawkeyes a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin issuing appeal for Week 12 targeting call on Nick Herbig
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin’s interim head coach, is pushing back on a targeting call on Nick Herbig who arguably is the best defensive player for the Badgers. Herbig was ejected from Saturday’s game during the 2nd half in their defensive battle with Nebraska. Leonhard announced on Monday Wisconsin is...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of 2022 Iowa-Nebraska Heroes Game
ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 13 across college football. In the B1G, that includes a Black Friday matchup between Iowa and Nebraska. The season-ending Heroes Game will be played in Iowa City this time around, and the Huskers are trying to snap a particularly brutal skid. Nebraska has lost 7 straight to Kirk Ferentz and Iowa with the Hawkeyes winning 8 of the last 9 matchups overall.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
1011now.com
Nebraska man honored with Carnegie Medal
Holiday travel ramps up as big changes get underway at LNK airport. Travelers are sure to notice an airport under construction. The Lincoln Airport is in the middle of a renovation, expanding the number of gates from four to six, hoping to lure a new airline. LPS graduation rates rise...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Comments / 0