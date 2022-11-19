ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record

Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023

Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin RB, reveals decision for 2023 season

Chez Mellusi, senior Wisconsin running back, announced that he is coming back for another season in 2023. Mellusi has been unavailable for the last 5 weeks but during the Nebraska game, he came back in a big way to help lead Wisconsin to a 15-14 win. On 21 attempts, Mellusi...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Braelon Allen shares reaction to Wisconsin's official posting of HC position

Braelon Allen talks about Wisconsin moving on from Paul Chryst and what his hopes are for the program moving forward. After the 2-3 start, the Badgers named their defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim head coach. While Allen refrained from mentioning it by name, he is likely referring to...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: After 7 straight losses to Iowa, can Huskers play spoiler on Friday?

It’s been a season to forget for Nebraska and its fans. Saturday’s last-second 15-14 loss to Wisconsin was the latest gut-punch. But 1 last opportunity is on the post-Thanksgiving table for the Huskers. A trip to Iowa City on Black Friday and a chance to end a 7-game skid against Iowa and deny the Hawkeyes a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of 2022 Iowa-Nebraska Heroes Game

ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 13 across college football. In the B1G, that includes a Black Friday matchup between Iowa and Nebraska. The season-ending Heroes Game will be played in Iowa City this time around, and the Huskers are trying to snap a particularly brutal skid. Nebraska has lost 7 straight to Kirk Ferentz and Iowa with the Hawkeyes winning 8 of the last 9 matchups overall.
IOWA CITY, IA
1011now.com

Nebraska man honored with Carnegie Medal

Holiday travel ramps up as big changes get underway at LNK airport. Travelers are sure to notice an airport under construction. The Lincoln Airport is in the middle of a renovation, expanding the number of gates from four to six, hoping to lure a new airline. LPS graduation rates rise...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy