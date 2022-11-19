I have struggled with lifelong disability – and I need people to get out of their bubbles long enough to show they care

‘When I’m well, I catch up with as many friends as possible. If I’m randomly feeling good for a few hours, I’ll find a friend who’s up for a long chat on the phone’: Elly Desmarchelier.

“They’re not my friends. Friends show they care by being here,” I would splutter out as I sobbed, cuddling up to my mum in my hospital room.

Struggling with a lifelong disability, I was 14 and had been in that same hospital room, with its paintings of princesses and pirates on the wall, for more than three months. During that time, I did not have a single friend visit.

This was despite the hospital being directly opposite a train station that most of my friends whizzed passed on their journeys to and from school every day.

“Teenagers live in their own bubbles, consumed with whatever’s going on in their lives. It won’t be like this forever, it’ll get easier as you get older,” my mum reassured me.

Having spent my entire life as a disabled and chronically ill person, I held on to that sentiment so tightly – that the teenagehood was just a phase in life.

Most teenagers have never experienced sickness, pain or even being a patient in a hospital, so they don’t understand how important having visitors can be. When they gain more life experience, things will change.

I’m here to say, it doesn’t change. Well, not without a lot of work.

Everyone’s experience is different with these stressful circumstances depending on the nature of the disability, the person’s background and most importantly the support system of friends and family they might have.

My health has never been as bad as it has been over the past 18 months. A tumour cut out. A catheter put it. An arm unable to move. A hand unable to write. A neck unable to turn and, worst of all, a brain too often frozen out of fear.

Multiple hospital stays, countless invasive tests and thousands of needles endured, but few friends to be seen.

I won’t lie, at times this causes me great sadness. When I’m unable to get out of bed and can’t leave my house for weeks, I’d do anything to see a new face, hear new stories, feel connected to the outside world again.

Pretty much everyone got a taste of this distress and isolation during the peak Covid days and nights.

I’ve come to realise that the lack of visits is not a reflection of how much people care. Sadly, our lives and communities are designed to keep us in our own bubbles, focused on our own issues that are right in front of us.

That part of teenage-hood doesn’t leave us – because it’s not a character trait, it’s a societal trait.

I’ve learned over many years that the only way to break the bubble is to invest strongly in your friendships, prioritise them, go out of your way to nourish them and, in the end, the effort automatically becomes mutual.

But the reality is, when you’re sick, and particularly when you’re chronically unwell, you don’t have the same energy and time to invest. So the people that need strong friendships the most don’t have the ability to grow them.

For years, I’ve tried other ways – large group chats to keep people up to date with what’s going on with my health, Facebook events for hospital visits and texting directly to ask for support. All of these things are helpful in the immediate moment, but not sustainable long term.

So I do what I can. When I’m well, I catch up with as many friends as possible. If I’m randomly feeling good for a few hours, I’ll find a friend who’s up for a long chat on the phone. It all helps.

But I also use my time unable to leave my bed pondering how we can start to shift the way our lives are designed, not just at an individual level. How do we start opening up our bubbles – being there for each other, celebrating when good things happen and being there to help when things are hard.

I used to have an old felt pendant that read “it takes a village”.

I think it’s probably more accurate to say, you can choose your village. That’s certainly how I want to live. I just need to get people out of their bubbles long enough to know whether they’d join the village too.