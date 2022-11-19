ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

WCVB

WCVB to Air “Holiday Lights” Annual Tree Lighting Program on December 1st at 7PM

BOSTON, MA— November 22, 2022 – Get ready to kick off the holiday season with “Holiday Lights,” WCVB Channel 5’s award-winning broadcast of the City of Boston’s official tree-lighting. The star-studded, action-packed show will be televised live from the Boston Common on Thursday, December 1st from 7-8 PM and will stream live on the WCVB app and wcvb.com, as well as live and on demand on Very Local Boston. The show will be hosted by Chronicle co-anchors Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston's official Christmas tree arrives in Massachusetts from Canada

BILLERICA, Mass. — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in Bangor, Maine, Sunday night. The tree then left Bangor Monday morning...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Here's why the city of Boston did not celebrate Christmas in its first 100 years

BOSTON — Of all the rich history in Boston, many may not know that Christmas was essentially banished in the first century of the city's existence. "Puritan founders had no use for Christmas. They thought it was a very pagan and decadent holiday, so they'd be absolutely horrified to see what we're like today," said Jeremiah Poope, a tour guide for the Freedom Trail Foundation's Historic Holiday Stroll.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Winter Arts Preview: Terry Byrne’s guide to theatre in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Broadway in Boston has been bringing high-quality theater productions to the Commonwealth since 1984. Their winter slate includes Six, a rock musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Terry Byrne frequently reviews Theater for the Boston Globe and recommends...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment

BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating

BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
MASHPEE, MA
WCVB

MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass station due to critical structural issue

BOSTON — A staircase at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station is expected to be closed for at least a month after inspectors found a critical structural issue. Over the weekend, fencing was put up to block pedestrians from using the staircase off Columbia Road that leads up to the station's concourse. Signs have also been put up to direct people away from the set of stairs.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island

NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Boston film critic Ty Burr shares his picks for must-see movies this winter

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston film critic Ty Burr can be found atTy Burr’s Watch List. The subscription-based site allows users to get Burr’s thoughts on releases from Hollywood and multiple streaming platforms. We asked Burr to preview some of the most interesting upcoming theatrical releases and here’s what he chose:
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Football frenzy: Thanksgiving week rivalry games kick off at Fenway Park

BOSTON — The time-honored tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving is alive and well in Massachusetts, but a new trend is starting to take root. Fenway Park is hosting traditional Turkey Day rivalry games for the second year in a row, starting with a doubleheader Tuesday night. High...
BOSTON, MA

