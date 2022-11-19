Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
The 53rd National Day of Mourning Protest to be Held at Plymouth Rock on ThanksgivingThe Maine WriterPlymouth, MA
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValPlymouth, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
WCVB
WCVB to Air “Holiday Lights” Annual Tree Lighting Program on December 1st at 7PM
BOSTON, MA— November 22, 2022 – Get ready to kick off the holiday season with “Holiday Lights,” WCVB Channel 5’s award-winning broadcast of the City of Boston’s official tree-lighting. The star-studded, action-packed show will be televised live from the Boston Common on Thursday, December 1st from 7-8 PM and will stream live on the WCVB app and wcvb.com, as well as live and on demand on Very Local Boston. The show will be hosted by Chronicle co-anchors Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour.
WCVB
Boston's official Christmas tree arrives in Massachusetts from Canada
BILLERICA, Mass. — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in Bangor, Maine, Sunday night. The tree then left Bangor Monday morning...
WCVB
Here's why the city of Boston did not celebrate Christmas in its first 100 years
BOSTON — Of all the rich history in Boston, many may not know that Christmas was essentially banished in the first century of the city's existence. "Puritan founders had no use for Christmas. They thought it was a very pagan and decadent holiday, so they'd be absolutely horrified to see what we're like today," said Jeremiah Poope, a tour guide for the Freedom Trail Foundation's Historic Holiday Stroll.
WCVB
Winter Arts Preview: Terry Byrne’s guide to theatre in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Broadway in Boston has been bringing high-quality theater productions to the Commonwealth since 1984. Their winter slate includes Six, a rock musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. Terry Byrne frequently reviews Theater for the Boston Globe and recommends...
WCVB
Tanks-giving: Businessman giving away thousands of gallons of free gas at Norwood station...again
NORWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts businessman is once again giving away thousands of gallons of free gas at a Norwood station ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend. Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. plans to give 50,000 gallons of free gasoline at the Rojo Irving Gas Station on Route 1 on Wednesday.
WCVB
Several people remain hospitalized after SUV barrels into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — Several people who were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, killing one person, remained hospitalized Tuesday. South Shore Hospital received and treated a total of 18 patients on Monday, and 10 patients were discharged by 11 a.m. Tuesday,...
WCVB
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment
BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
WCVB
Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating
BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
WCVB
The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
WCVB
MBTA closes staircase at JFK/UMass station due to critical structural issue
BOSTON — A staircase at the JFK/UMass MBTA Station is expected to be closed for at least a month after inspectors found a critical structural issue. Over the weekend, fencing was put up to block pedestrians from using the staircase off Columbia Road that leads up to the station's concourse. Signs have also been put up to direct people away from the set of stairs.
WCVB
Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island
NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
WCVB
Boston film critic Ty Burr shares his picks for must-see movies this winter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston film critic Ty Burr can be found atTy Burr’s Watch List. The subscription-based site allows users to get Burr’s thoughts on releases from Hollywood and multiple streaming platforms. We asked Burr to preview some of the most interesting upcoming theatrical releases and here’s what he chose:
WCVB
Tractor-trailer crashes into utility pole, takes down power lines in Chelsea
CHELSEA, Mass. — The driver of a tractor-trailer was trapped inside of the cab of the vehicle after the truck struck a utility pole in Chelsea, Massachusetts, taking down high-voltage power lines. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Adams Street, near the intersection of Garfield Avenue. Video and photographs...
WCVB
Football frenzy: Thanksgiving week rivalry games kick off at Fenway Park
BOSTON — The time-honored tradition of high school football on Thanksgiving is alive and well in Massachusetts, but a new trend is starting to take root. Fenway Park is hosting traditional Turkey Day rivalry games for the second year in a row, starting with a doubleheader Tuesday night. High...
WCVB
Boston doctor discusses potential post-Thanksgiving surge in flu cases
BOSTON — The level of flu activity is now very high or high in more than two dozen states, but it remains low in Massachusetts. However, only about a third of people in the state are vaccinated for influenza.
WCVB
Community center in Boston opens vaccination, testing site ahead of Thanksgiving
BOSTON — A community center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and testing, as well as free flu shots, in the leadup to Thanksgiving and the start of winter. The Boston Public Health Commission and CIC Health opened the vaccination and testing site at the Lena...
WCVB
How did Hingham Apple store crash happen? Prosecutors describe what suspect told them
Bradley Rein was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store. Prosecutors detailed in court Tuesday what he told authorities hours after the fatal crash that left 20 others hurt.
WCVB
Police search for driver who fled scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Brockton, Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police troopers and Brockton police officers are asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Brockton. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the crash happened at about 10 p.m....
