BOSTON — Of all the rich history in Boston, many may not know that Christmas was essentially banished in the first century of the city's existence. "Puritan founders had no use for Christmas. They thought it was a very pagan and decadent holiday, so they'd be absolutely horrified to see what we're like today," said Jeremiah Poope, a tour guide for the Freedom Trail Foundation's Historic Holiday Stroll.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO