ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

'Supernatural' Star Nicki Aycox Dead At 47

"She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her." Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on "Supernatural," has passed away at age 47. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, announced the news on Facebook last Thursday. Her tribute included photos of Aycox throughout her life and relationship with husband Matt Raab.
CALIFORNIA STATE
toofab.com

The Voice 5th Judge: Brutal Top 10 Results Leaves One Coach with Only One Artist Left

Two of the Coaches bring their entire teams into the next round, leaving the other two scrambling to keep their dreams of winning this season alive!. It was a savage night of cuts on “The Voice” with two teams moving through completely intact and one Coach almost completely decimated, left with only one contestant as the Top 10 was revealed.
toofab.com

Ice Cube Lost Out on $9 Million Movie Role Over Refusal to Get Vaccinated

"F--- that jab, and f--- y'all for trying to make me get it." More than a year after it was first reported, Ice Cube has confirmed that he dropped out of a $9 million payday over the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor confirmed the October 2021 reports on the latest "Million...
toofab.com

How Kelsey and Spencer Grammer Mended Their Strained Relationship

"I think it was really healing for us" Kelsey Grammer and daughter and Spencer are putting in the work to repair their father-daughter relationship. The 67-year-old actor and the "Rick and Morty" voice actress have had a strained relationship over the years, after Grammer split from Spencer's mother Doreen Alderman as a child.
toofab.com

Brandy Reprises Cinderella Role for New Disney 'Descendants' Movie

Nothing is impossible -- because after 25 years, Brandy is returning to her iconic role of Cinderella!. Disney announced Monday that she will once again step into the character's glass slippers for the latest "Descendants" franchise movie, "The Pocketwatch." The Mouse House described her version of the Disney princess as...
toofab.com

Spencer Grammer Details 2020 Stabbing, Extent of Injuries

"I honestly shouldn't have tried to help, but there wasn't a knife involved to begin with" Spencer Grammer is opening up about being stabbed while trying to break up a fight in New York City in 2020. The "Rick and Morty" voice actress explained to People the details of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy