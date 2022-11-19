Read full article on original website
'Supernatural' Star Nicki Aycox Dead At 47
"She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her." Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on "Supernatural," has passed away at age 47. Aycox's sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, announced the news on Facebook last Thursday. Her tribute included photos of Aycox throughout her life and relationship with husband Matt Raab.
Coco Austin Breaks Down Over Mom Shaming, Ice-T Support During Emotional Tamron Hall Interview
"You don't hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of the bad." The criticism Coco Austin has faced raising her daughter with Ice-T in the public eye clearly hasn't been easy for her. On today's episode of "The Tamron Hall Show," Coco opens up about some of the backlash...
Blythe Danner Reveals Secret Battle with Same Cancer That Killed Late Husband, Bruce Paltrow
"I was amazed at how strong she was able to be," says daughter Gwyneth Paltrow. Blythe Danner just revealed she had a private battle with oral cancer, but is now in remission. This journey was especially scary and emotional for Danner, as it is the same type of cancer which killed her late husband, Bruce Paltrow, in 2002.
North West Gives Mom Kim Kardashian a Grinch Themed Makeover in Impressive TikTok Video
North West and Kim Kardashian are getting into the holiday spirit!. The 9-year-old showed off her makeup chops when she turned her 42-year-old mother into the Grinch in a video posted to TikTok on Monday, Nov. 21. North first prepped the SKIMS mogul's face with a foundation base before she...
The Voice 5th Judge: Brutal Top 10 Results Leaves One Coach with Only One Artist Left
Two of the Coaches bring their entire teams into the next round, leaving the other two scrambling to keep their dreams of winning this season alive!. It was a savage night of cuts on “The Voice” with two teams moving through completely intact and one Coach almost completely decimated, left with only one contestant as the Top 10 was revealed.
Why There Won't Be Pitch Perfect Cameos In Spinoff Series 'Bumper In Berlin' (Exclusive)
The showrunner promises Easter Eggs and reveals whether they had trouble getting any songs on their wish list cleared. The "Pitch Perfect" universe is headed to TV with "Bumper In Berlin," a spinoff series revolving around Adam Devine's a cappella-loving villain from the first two films. Joining him in the...
Adam Devine & Sarah Hyland on Finding Their Voices In Pitch Perfect Spinoff 'Bumper In Berlin' (Exclusive)
Devine spills on the challenges of "playing this talented psychopath again," while Hyland shares how "nerve-wracking" it was to put her singing voice front and center. Bumper's back ... and he's got some backup. Kicking off November 23 on Peacock, the musical comedy spinoff series "Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin"...
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck 'Makes Me Happiest' In Loved Up Instagram Post
The two take their PDA to social media. Jennifer Lopez is getting loud about her love for Ben Affleck. Over the weekend, the singer/actress shared a video of her and her husband to social media -- with audio featuring the P!nk song "Try," while a child's voice says, "Guys I did it! I found the person that makes me happiest!"
Ice Cube Lost Out on $9 Million Movie Role Over Refusal to Get Vaccinated
"F--- that jab, and f--- y'all for trying to make me get it." More than a year after it was first reported, Ice Cube has confirmed that he dropped out of a $9 million payday over the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor confirmed the October 2021 reports on the latest "Million...
How Kelsey and Spencer Grammer Mended Their Strained Relationship
"I think it was really healing for us" Kelsey Grammer and daughter and Spencer are putting in the work to repair their father-daughter relationship. The 67-year-old actor and the "Rick and Morty" voice actress have had a strained relationship over the years, after Grammer split from Spencer's mother Doreen Alderman as a child.
Brandy Reprises Cinderella Role for New Disney 'Descendants' Movie
Nothing is impossible -- because after 25 years, Brandy is returning to her iconic role of Cinderella!. Disney announced Monday that she will once again step into the character's glass slippers for the latest "Descendants" franchise movie, "The Pocketwatch." The Mouse House described her version of the Disney princess as...
Spencer Grammer Details 2020 Stabbing, Extent of Injuries
"I honestly shouldn't have tried to help, but there wasn't a knife involved to begin with" Spencer Grammer is opening up about being stabbed while trying to break up a fight in New York City in 2020. The "Rick and Morty" voice actress explained to People the details of the...
