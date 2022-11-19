ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could create a super-rotation by signing one star free agent pitcher

The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Pair Of Red Sox Prospects Reportedly Poached By Same Japanese Team

The Boston Red Sox are in the process of losing some organizational depth due to an aggressive overseas team that appears to have spent plenty of time scouting the WooSox. The Hanshin Tigers, a member of the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League, are expected to sign outfielder Johan Mieses and right-hander Brian Keller according to the Yakyu Cosmopolitan, a source that translates NPB news into English.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Should Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Former All-Star Infielder?

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do to fill out the roster and a former thorn in the team's side potentially could be a solid addition to the squad. Longtime Tampa Bay Ray and former San Francisco Giant Evan Longoria currently is a free agent but could provide depth and a veteran presence for a team that may need it.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dansby Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, revealed

Dansby Swanson is one of four premier shortstops available in MLB free agency this offseason. With rumors swirling in reference to each of their potential destinations, MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently revealed Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, per MLB.com. Feinsand listed the Braves, Dodgers, Phillies, Red Sox, Marlins, and Giants as the top suitors […] The post Dansby Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Rafael Devers calls on Red Sox to bring back Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox have been in the hot seat all season for not extending Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers has made his stance very clear. Disappointing is a massive understatement to describe the 2022 Boston Red Sox. They didn’t start the season off well when they failed to secure Xander Bogaerts’ future in Boston and instead signed Trevor Story and toyed with the idea of moving Bogaerts to second base, and now Bogaerts is officially a free agent.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

