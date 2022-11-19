ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022

Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
ZACHARY, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III

Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
ABBEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family

Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
BRANCH, LA
KLFY News 10

Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game

Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

