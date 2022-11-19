Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.

BRANCH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO