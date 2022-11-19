Read full article on original website
New Hallmark Christmas Movie Filmed in Louisiana Premiering on Thanksgiving Day
It seems like Louisiana has been the hotbed for Christmas movies and there is yet another one that was filmed in the Bayou State that is set to premiere tomorrow night.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022
Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
Abbeville Meridional
Miss Clara Marie Duhon becomes Mrs. Frank Wynerth Summers III
Miss Clara Marie Duhon and Mr. Frank Wynerth Summers III, both of Abbeville, were united in Holy Matrimony during an 11:00 a.m. nuptial mass on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA. Concelebrating the ceremony were Rev. Edward J. Duhon, Jr., brother of the bride, and Rev. Charles “Billy” Massie, cousin of the groom.
theadvocate.com
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
theadvocate.com
Farmers markets, 'Stranger Things' escape room, stargazing: Around Baton Rouge
"JAMES HOOD'S MESMERICA": 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Visual music journey combining the music of composer and percussionist James Hood with visually hypnotic, 3D animated art. $12 and up. lasm.org. SATURDAY. RED STICK FARMERS MARKET:...
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express takes to the rails to celebrate the season. Here are the stops in Louisiana where you can see the train and its holiday display.
NOLA.com
J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family
Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
Lafayette High School announces new principal
The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that Julia H. Williams has been named principal of Lafayette High School.
theadvocate.com
Five from Baton Rouge area, 1 from Belle Chase cited for rallying ducks, says LDWF
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited six people for alleged migratory game bird violations in St. James Parish. LDWF agents were on patrol Saturday when they saw Lance Relle, 25, of Belle Chasse, drive a pickup truck around a pond and firing a shotgun to scare ducks up as five other men hunted them.
theadvocate.com
He was convicted of stealing a book bag and tennis shoes. Louisiana law got him life in Angola.
A book bag and a pair of tennis shoes snatched from the back of a pickup truck after a Scotlandville High football game earned Joe “Willie” Washington life behind bars with no parole. The 68-year-old former track star and prostate cancer survivor has spent the past decade in...
Most and least popular holiday foods in Louisiana, study
Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing are all classics in a Thanksgiving meal, but what does Louisiana like most around the holidays?
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
brproud.com
Former Louisiana priest pleads guilty to 2020 charges of obscenity
PEARL RIVER, La. (WGNO) — A former Pearl River Priest pleaded guilty to felony obscenity Monday (Nov. 21), on charges from a 2020 incident in which he was discovered having sex with two women on the altar of St. Peter and St. Paul Catholic Church. 39-year-old Travis Clark’s plea...
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
theadvocate.com
Rain is on the way to southeast Louisiana. See forecast for Thanksgiving week.
Thanksgiving is forecast to be stormy and wet in southeast Louisiana, but it will be a little warmer, meteorologists say. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding in some places, with up to 3 inches of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. Here's the outlook for...
fox8live.com
Louisiana law allows Hispanic surname tradition to thrive again
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - About a decade ago, Cuban-born Fidel Casanova-Casasus met what would eventually be his wife, Honduran-born Sayra Hernandez-Rapalo, at a mutual friend’s party. The two quickly fell in love and sought out the typical American working-class lifestyle, with a home, stable jobs and children: 5-year-old Milan...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
