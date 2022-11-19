ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69. ST. JOHN'S (6-0) Jones 7-25 1-1 18, Soriano 6-11 7-9 19, Alexander...
SYRACUSE, NY
UTEP 73, Alcorn St. 61, 2OT

ALCORN ST. (2-2) Kendall 3-10 0-2 6, Joshua 4-14 6-9 14, McQuarter 4-7 1-2 9, Thorn 2-10 3-4 7, Wade 3-10 0-0 6, Brewton 4-13 7-9 17, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-2 2, Dues 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 17-28 61.
EL PASO, TX
Oklahoma 95, Arkansas St. 70

OKLAHOMA (5-1) Liz Scott 3-6 1-3 7, Llanusa 5-13 2-2 14, Robertson 3-10 0-0 9, Tot 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 5-8 3-3 14, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Culliton 5-7 1-3 11, Joens 1-4 1-1 4, Reyna Scott 3-4 2-3 8, Tucker 1-3 3-4 5, Vann 4-6 0-0 8, Totals 37-71 13-19 95.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57

Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
FULLERTON, CA
NORTH DAKOTA 92, WISCONSIN-STOUT 61

WIS.-STOUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Walczak 2-3, Noll 2-5, Scharlau 2-5, Briggs 0-1, Fox 0-1, Twyman 0-1, Bowens 0-2, Heikkila 0-2, Moe 0-2, Timm 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shore). Turnovers: 16 (Scharlau 3, Barnett 2, Briggs 2, Jungel 2,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit 110, Denver 108

Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Burks 2-5, Joseph 1-2, Livers 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Knox II 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Hayes 1-5, Diallo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Livers 3, Bagley III 2). Turnovers: 16 (Hayes 4, Ivey 4, Bogdanovic 3, Burks 3,...
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 70, MARIST 59

Percentages: FG .380, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Farris 2-7, Brickner 1-2, Cooley 1-3, Gardner 1-4, Harris 1-7, Salton 0-1, Daughtry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooley 2, Daughtry). Turnovers: 14 (Cooley 4, Harris 3, Gardner 2, Belton, Daughtry, Farris, Ingo, Saint-Furcy). Steals: 5...
MARYLAND STATE
Charlotte hosts Davis and Detroit Mercy

Charlotte 49ers (4-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Antoine Davis scored 29 points in Detroit Mercy's 98-88 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs. The Titans have gone 2-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Butler faces No. 22 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas

Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs square off against the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in Nassau, Bahamas. Butler went 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs gave up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46

PAUL QUINN (0-1) Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 4-9 0-0 8, Redus 1-6 2-4 4, Tynes 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 5-11 2-4 16, Bensalah 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 1-4 2-2 4, Scaife 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-1 1-2 3, Mukendi 1-1 0-0 2, Mingo 0-0 0-1 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 9-17 46.
DENTON, TX
NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70

Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (LeDee 3, Trammell...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Incarnate Word 85, Our Lady of the Lake 76

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE (0-1) Monzon 4-11 0-0 8, Helterhoff 3-3 5-7 11, Darwiche 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Law 6-10 0-1 15, Gill 2-5 1-2 6, Minjoth 3-6 0-0 9, Maldonado 1-3 4-4 7, Kasamba 5-12 0-0 11, Sanchez 1-1 0-0 2, Kankolongo 0-0 3-4 3, Purnell 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 26-60 15-20 76.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cincinnati takes on Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (0-5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats play the Louisville Cardinals at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Bearcats have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the AAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 4.3.
LOUISVILLE, KY
MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51

MONTANA ST.-NORTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton,...
MONTANA STATE
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105

Percentages: FG .424, FT .829. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Walker IV 2-6, Westbrook 2-6, Beverley 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-3, Schroder 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 5, Bryant, Reaves). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant 2, Nunn...

