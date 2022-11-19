Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Breaking down Notre Dame football bowl possibilities
After another impressive win over the weekend, Notre Dame football is moving up the rankings and we examine different bowl game scenarios for the Irish. College football still has a four-team playoff for 2022, but if it was already expanded to 12 teams, Notre Dame football would be in the mix for a berth.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Cubs owner teases exciting news, new standard in 2023
There’s a tease about the future from South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin. It’s part of a Thanksgiving video he’s released, where he expresses his gratefulness for the fans who support the Cubs, as well as the team, which has earned it’s second championship since 2019.
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: Food Deserts in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As many of us prepare to feast for the holidays, some right here in Michiana don’t have food on the table. And it’s not just the affordability of meals that’s the problem, it’s access. The Food Bank of Northern Indiana tells...
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
WNDU
Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka announces official opening date
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening for Kung Fu Tea has been announced!. The bubble tea shop in Mishawaka has been open off-and-on as they got up and running over the past month, but the official launch date has arrived!. Kung Fu Tea will have a grand opening weekend...
abc57.com
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
abc57.com
South Bend Community Schools stay open
Schools in South Bend stayed open today, despite the wintry weather. For South Bend Community Schools, the process of determining a snow day begins the night before. After school officials met to discuss potentially severe weather, crews began clearing parking lots and access roads -- starting at 1 am. They...
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 21–28)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
WNDU
Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.
WNDU
Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America
HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
95.3 MNC
Career criminal in Niles headed back to prison
A Niles man is going back to prison after being sentenced in Berrien County. 48-year-old Jamel Rashaune Jackson pleaded guilty to fleeing police and resisting and obstructing police. It happened in April, when Jackson damaged property worth just under $10,000. Leader Publications reports that Jackson has 20 prior felony convictions...
Man injured after truck strikes tree in Southwest Michigan
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI – A Missouri driver trying to avoid a crash on U.S. 12 was injured Friday when his truck pulling a camper went off the road and struck a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 6:34 p.m. when David Schrader, 50, was heading west on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road.
abc57.com
Man accused of punching woman, grabbing child by neck
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly punched a woman several times in the mouth and grabbed a child by the neck while yelling at him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jose Preciado-Reyes, 26, was arrested on the charges of domestic battery committed in...
WNDU
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Adoption Day in St. Joseph County, a time for families to finalize adoptions in court!. In March of this year, Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized the adoption of their 8-year-old daughter Kaia, when just a few weeks later, DCS called again.
3 missing South Bend children found safe, police say
South Bend police are asking for the public’s help finding three missing children between ages 6 and 13.
Comments / 0