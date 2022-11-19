Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?
A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These are the closest legislative races in California. Two are in the Sacramento area
Nearly two weeks after Election Day, the next California Legislature is slowly taking shape, as the majority of incumbents handily won reelection but some new faces are set to be sworn in this December. But while many of the races are all but decided, some remain too close to call....
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento suburb Assembly race is the closest in California. Here’s where it stands
California’s most competitive legislative race is taking place in Sacramento’s suburbs, where the state Democratic Party has spent millions of dollars trying to prevent a GOP newcomer from flipping an Assembly seat red. Incumbent Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, is facing the reality of a new, more purple...
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Sacramento Observer
Miss Black Sacramento 2022 Winners Crowned
Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove voters approve Measure E 1% sales tax increase
There are still ballots left to count, but it looks like Measure E, a 1% sales tax increase, will be approved by Elk Grove voters. The yes votes have remained around 54% through each ballot count update since the November 8th election. It is expected the sales tax increase will...
Here are the holiday donations Sacramento food banks are asking for
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento shelters and aid organizations that help the unhoused community maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help those in need. With the holidays coming up, here are some donations that shelters and food banks in the Sacramento area are asking for. Sacramento Food Bank and Family […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 18-20, 2022
Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B), HS 11357 (B), 11350 (A), PC 32310 (A), 25400(A)(1) Suspect: MEJIA, KAMEKO (HMA, 26, ARRESTED) LEWD ACT ON CHILD UNDER 14 USING FORCE/VIOLENCE/DURESS. Bail: No Bail. Total Bail Ineligible for Bail. Day watch. No arrests logged. Time: 2253 hours. Report: 22-006868. Charges: HS 11378,...
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Something smelly in the foothills and it’s not the smoke
Elk Grove Unified has always had and always will have fine high school and youth football players. But, someone needs to tell me why so many players and their parents think they have to play at one of the Sierra Foothill League schools – or at one of our private schools - in order to make it to the big time?
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College
(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
KCRA.com
After Sacramento's deadly Capitol Casino shooting, here's a look at crime trends on 16th Street
Three months after a shooting in Sacramento left a security guard dead, KCRA 3 Investigates is digging into a series of other violent events at the same location. “I probably see a cop drive down my street once a day,” says Josh Feldman, a neighbor who lives off 16th Street in Sacramento.
City officials agree to buy property of West Sacramento landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The building where Club Pheasant stands will change ownership after the restaurant closes its doors at the end of the year. The city of West Sacramento agreed to the purchase of the property, at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, during its city council meeting on Wednesday, costing the city $3.4 million to […]
Water flow damages stores in Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department. According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire […]
Comments / 0