Elk Grove, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Republican gaining ground in Sacramento-area Assembly race. Will the seat flip red?

A Republican newcomer has overtaken an incumbent Democratic Assemblyman in the race to represent the Sacramento suburbs, potentially flipping a longtime blue seat red. GOP candidate Josh Hoover on Tuesday took a 1,568-vote lead over Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley in the Assembly District 7 election, according to the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office.
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
Fox40

New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County

A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Sacramento Observer

Miss Black Sacramento 2022 Winners Crowned

Two Sacramento royalty were crowned in the 52nd annual Miss Black Sacramento Scholarship Pageant on Nov. 13. Mckynz Jackson Coel became Miss Black Sacramento and Navaeh Richards Miss Black Teen Sacramento. Coel, 20, is a 2020 graduate of Pleasant Grove High School, where she served as captain of the cheer team and board member of the Black Student Union. She attends Sacramento City College with plans to obtain a certificate as a medical assistant and phlebotomist. Coel was crowned Miss Black Teen Sacramento in 2019.
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove voters approve Measure E 1% sales tax increase

There are still ballots left to count, but it looks like Measure E, a 1% sales tax increase, will be approved by Elk Grove voters. The yes votes have remained around 54% through each ballot count update since the November 8th election. It is expected the sales tax increase will...
FOX40

Here are the holiday donations Sacramento food banks are asking for

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento shelters and aid organizations that help the unhoused community maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help those in need. With the holidays coming up, here are some donations that shelters and food banks in the Sacramento area are asking for. Sacramento Food Bank and Family […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary November 18-20, 2022

Charges: VC 23152 (A), 23152 (B), HS 11357 (B), 11350 (A), PC 32310 (A), 25400(A)(1) Suspect: MEJIA, KAMEKO (HMA, 26, ARRESTED) LEWD ACT ON CHILD UNDER 14 USING FORCE/VIOLENCE/DURESS. Bail: No Bail. Total Bail Ineligible for Bail. Day watch. No arrests logged. Time: 2253 hours. Report: 22-006868. Charges: HS 11378,...
FOX40

CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
FOX40

Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
Elk Grove Citizen

Something smelly in the foothills and it’s not the smoke

Elk Grove Unified has always had and always will have fine high school and youth football players. But, someone needs to tell me why so many players and their parents think they have to play at one of the Sierra Foothill League schools – or at one of our private schools - in order to make it to the big time?
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove

Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
FOX40

Police investigate threat made against Cosumnes River College

(KTXL) — The Los Rios Community College District and law enforcement are investigating a threat made against the Cosumnes River College campus Monday morning, according to college officials. Administrators from Los Rios Community College District said just after 11:30 a.m., “Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River […]
FOX40

Water flow damages stores in Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department. According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire […]
