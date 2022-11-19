Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock. Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. “I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If...
SFGate
Son likely in mask for South Korea vs. Uruguay at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min is likely to mask up as South Korea faces Uruguay in their Group H opener at the World Cup in Qatar. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye in a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match.
SFGate
USA vs. Wales Live Stream: How to Watch The World Cup Game Online for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The United States’ national team is about to play their first World Cup game in Qatar against Wales. It’s a crucial match for USMNT’s morale, as their second game will be against England on Friday, but it won’t be easy with Wales captain Gareth Bale (of LAFC) leading a formidable group. Of course, it’s also the U.S.’s first World Cup game since 2014, making the inagural match all the more exciting.
SFGate
Brazil expels US fishing tour company from Indigenous land
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Federal courts in Brazil have ordered a New Jersey-based fishing tourism company to leave a remote Indigenous area of the Amazon after prosecutors filed charges of operating without government authorization and manipulating Indigenous people, which is illegal in the country. The Attorney General’s office...
SFGate
‘The Voice’ Ukraine Stages Finale in Subway Station Doubling as Bomb Shelter
The finale of the Ukrainian edition of “The Voice” was staged in a subway station that’s being used as a bomb shelter during the war with Russia. The local adaptation of the ITV Studios-distributed format is titled “The Voice of the Country” and is currently in its twelfth season. It kicked off on Jan. 23, but only got a few episodes in before being interrupted by the full-scale Russian invasion of the country in late February. The finale, which aired on Ukrainian TV channel TET on Nov. 20 after migrating from original broadcaster 1+1, has been keenly anticipated by audiences ever since the show returned in October.
Comments / 0