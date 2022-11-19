The finale of the Ukrainian edition of “The Voice” was staged in a subway station that’s being used as a bomb shelter during the war with Russia. The local adaptation of the ITV Studios-distributed format is titled “The Voice of the Country” and is currently in its twelfth season. It kicked off on Jan. 23, but only got a few episodes in before being interrupted by the full-scale Russian invasion of the country in late February. The finale, which aired on Ukrainian TV channel TET on Nov. 20 after migrating from original broadcaster 1+1, has been keenly anticipated by audiences ever since the show returned in October.

