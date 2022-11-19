ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M edge rusher, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Texas A&M is seeing one of its edge rushers enter the transfer portal when it opens in December. Donell Harris Jr., a former 4-star recruit, announced his decision on Monday. “I’m forever thankful for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and all of the Aggie fans…With that being said, I’ll be entering into the transfer portal, seeking different opportunities,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
Undefeated Holy Cross football team earns No. 8 seed and first-round bye in FCS playoffs

WORCESTER — The undefeated Holy Cross football team celebrated its well-deserved No. 8 seed and first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs Sunday afternoon at the Prior Performing Arts Center, where the Crusaders gathered with family, friends and fans for the tournament selection show, but the merriment was brief. HC players had their scheduled lift, and were eager to get back to work. ...
Texas A&M OL arrested on felony charge of marijuana possession, per reports

A Texas A&M offensive lineman was arrested on Saturday and is facing a felony drug charge, according to numerous reports. PJ Williams, a true freshman offensive tackle, is facing a charge of marijuana possession when he was reportedly found to have 7.7 ounces on his person on Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle. Per Texas law, possessing an amount between 4 ounces and 5 pounds is a felony that carries a minimum of 180 days and up to 2 years in jail as punishment, along with a fine of up to $10,000.
Worcester restaurant busy with fans watching the World Cup

WORCESTER, Mass. - Excitement is high for World Cup Soccer and Funky Murphy's restaurant in Worcester is opening early all this week so customers have a place to watch the games. The Shrewsbury Street restaurant will open every day at 8 a.m., offering an Irish breakfast. It's the U.S. Men's...
Fans gather to watch U.S. take on Wales in the World Cup

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The World Cup has officially kicked off and soccer fans in western Massachusetts are excited about the U.S. national teams return to the tournament. Fans shook the ground of the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee as Tim Weak made it one-to-nothing for the U.S. versus Wales match Monday afternoon. They told Western Mass News about their excitement to see the United States back in the world cup for the first time in eight years.
Valley Bounty: 30Boltwood benefiting from new executive chef

In a literal sense, all food served at a restaurant is farm-to-table. It came from a farm, made its way through a supply chain, and was transformed by the hands of a chef before being plated for you to enjoy. What separates one restaurant from the next is all about the how — how the food they source was grown, how it got to their kitchen, and how they prepare it.
What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury

SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Mayflower Marathon kicks off at MGM Springfield amid chill and optimism

Unfazed by bone-chilling winds, Terry Maxey spent Monday morning outside MGM Springfield alongside three 48-foot-tractor trailers — trailers he and other volunteers at the 29th annual Mayflower Marathon hoped to fill with food donations by the end of the event on Wednesday. “Our goal is always to do better...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

