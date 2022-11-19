If you’re interested in giving back this holiday season, there’s still time to help us Make a Child Smile. For more than 25 years, the City of Coppell has sponsored the “Make a Child Smile” holiday program, encouraging community members to donate gifts to deserving children in Coppell ISD. To participate, visit makeachildsmilecoppell.com by Nov. 30 to select a virtual ornament that includes the child’s gift preferences and clothing sizes. Those needing assistance with choosing an ornament are encouraged to stop by the City Manager’s Office during business hours. Once items are purchased, please return the wrapped gifts with a tag including the family number and age of the child attached to the City Manager’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5. The program’s goal is to provide at least one toy and one article of clothing for each child. City staff volunteers will deliver the gifts prior to Christmas.

COPPELL, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO