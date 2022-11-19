Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
OPINION: Coppell “full throttle” moving forward with Wiley at the helm
When Antonio Wiley was hired as Coppell head football coach on Feb. 17, he set three goals for his Cowboys – make the playoffs, practice on Thanksgiving and play for a state championship. Although Coppell was able to put just one check mark next to one of those three...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney to begin renovations for the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
After opening in 2005 and hosting a multitude of games, the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch is about to get an upgrade. This month, McKinney will kick off phase one of renovations to the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, a project that Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said will open the door to more use and more national tournament visits.
starlocalmedia.com
Pocket Sandwich Theatre makes debut in Historic Downtown Carrollton
Pocket Sandwich Theatre makes its debut in Historic Downtown Carrollton with Joe Dickinson’s “Ebenezer Scrooge” this week. After being required to move from their Dallas location on Mockingbird Lane, Pocket Sandwich Theatre was on the hunt for a new location. Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick was a frequent visitor to the theatre in its Dallas location and wanted Shanon Dickinson, a business partner for the theatre, to move to Carrollton.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about Plano's masterplan with Parks and Recreation director Ron Smith
Four years after its implementation, Plano's parks and recreation masterplan is due for a check-in. Parks and Recreation Director Ron Smith talks about how the city plans to meet community need. Why is Parks and recreation updating its masterplan?
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony city leaders share their vision of the future
The Colony has grown exponentially in the past several years, becoming a destination for other communities in North Dallas and a thriving place for residents to live. Learn more about The Colony from the city’s very own City Manager Troy Powell, Deputy City Manager Brant Shallenburger, and city council member Perry Schrag.
starlocalmedia.com
See how brothers Raul and Joaquin Almanza have brought a brand new concept to the DFW area
Raul and Joaquin Almanza have worked in a variety of restaurants learning several cuisines including Mexican, Italian, and Brazilian. As teenagers, they moved from Mexico to Carrollton. After mastering traditional Brazilian cuisine and working a churrascaria over the last 20 years, the brothers have opened the first and only Brazilian catering business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, working weddings, farmers markets and many other events.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell Business Briefs: Andrew Brown Park West Trail closed, S. Belt Line reconstruction, and more
Phase 2 of the S. Belt Line reconstruction is underway, which includes utility improvements, roadway excavation, and subgrade prep over the course of this week and next. For more updates on the S. Belt Line reconstruction, visit www.cooppelltx.gov/beltline.com.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader Business Briefs: Carrollton earns award, dealerships grants, and more
The City of Carrollton received the Gold Fleet Clean Cities Award for the third year in a row by the Dallas Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition for helping to reduce petroleum consumption and improve the air citizens breathe. The 2022 Gold Fleet award recognizes significant progress in the long-term implementation of the City of Carrollton’s environmental policy.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell News Roundup: Make A Child Smile, Holiday grease roundup, and more
If you’re interested in giving back this holiday season, there’s still time to help us Make a Child Smile. For more than 25 years, the City of Coppell has sponsored the “Make a Child Smile” holiday program, encouraging community members to donate gifts to deserving children in Coppell ISD. To participate, visit makeachildsmilecoppell.com by Nov. 30 to select a virtual ornament that includes the child’s gift preferences and clothing sizes. Those needing assistance with choosing an ornament are encouraged to stop by the City Manager’s Office during business hours. Once items are purchased, please return the wrapped gifts with a tag including the family number and age of the child attached to the City Manager’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5. The program’s goal is to provide at least one toy and one article of clothing for each child. City staff volunteers will deliver the gifts prior to Christmas.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina resident Stewart Dawson has been in aviation for the past 50 years — and he's still flying
There are no normal days for Stewart Dawson, per se, but there's a good chance that his day could involve going up in the air. Dawson, a Celina resident, has been in the aviation world for 50 years, and he's not done flying yet. He was recently featured on the cover of the November 2022 issue of EEA Sports Aviation, a national magazine, while flying a Grumman F7F Tigercat.
starlocalmedia.com
Celebration of life for former Allen city secretary slated for Nov. 27
Known for her warm smile, Judy Lynn Morrison served as a stalwart employee at Allen City Hall for over two decades. She passed away on November 12, 2022. Helping Allen transition from a rural environment to a prosperous and emerging city, Morrison began her career with the city by serving as the administrative secretary to the past city manager Jon McCarty. Later, she became Allen’s city secretary and continued in that role until she retired in 2002.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jason Salsbury, a highly involved Little Elm community member
Jason Salsbury is the newly appointed Vice Chair of Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KELB) and stays involved in the community through Keep Little Elm Beautiful, the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee, and actively searching for volunteer opportunities. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will address city’s growth through partnership with the community
Preliminary work recently began on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which will serve as a joining central fire station and police department for the city of Lewisville. The building will be named for Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden in honor of their many years of...
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader News Roundup: cooking oil disposal, reading challenge, logo design contest
The City of Carrollton will hold a Cease the Grease event for residents to properly dispose of cooking oil, meat fats, lard, shortening, and grease often left over from large holiday meals. Stop by the Central Service Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29, to properly dispose of grease and cooking oil for free. For more details about the event, contact Carrollton Water Utilities at 972-466-3425. Visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/FatFreeSewers for more information.
starlocalmedia.com
Zoning roundup: Celina approves three cases at City Council meeting
Celina has approved three new annexation and zoning cases on three different tracts of land. During the Tuesday, Nov. 8 City Council meeting, Celina representatives approved three items concerning voluntary annexation and zoning of land.
Comments / 0