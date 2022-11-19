ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

McKinney to begin renovations for the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch

After opening in 2005 and hosting a multitude of games, the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch is about to get an upgrade. This month, McKinney will kick off phase one of renovations to the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, a project that Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said will open the door to more use and more national tournament visits.
MCKINNEY, TX
Pocket Sandwich Theatre makes debut in Historic Downtown Carrollton

Pocket Sandwich Theatre makes its debut in Historic Downtown Carrollton with Joe Dickinson’s “Ebenezer Scrooge” this week. After being required to move from their Dallas location on Mockingbird Lane, Pocket Sandwich Theatre was on the hunt for a new location. Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick was a frequent visitor to the theatre in its Dallas location and wanted Shanon Dickinson, a business partner for the theatre, to move to Carrollton.
CARROLLTON, TX
The Colony city leaders share their vision of the future

The Colony has grown exponentially in the past several years, becoming a destination for other communities in North Dallas and a thriving place for residents to live. Learn more about The Colony from the city’s very own City Manager Troy Powell, Deputy City Manager Brant Shallenburger, and city council member Perry Schrag.
DALLAS, TX
See how brothers Raul and Joaquin Almanza have brought a brand new concept to the DFW area

Raul and Joaquin Almanza have worked in a variety of restaurants learning several cuisines including Mexican, Italian, and Brazilian. As teenagers, they moved from Mexico to Carrollton. After mastering traditional Brazilian cuisine and working a churrascaria over the last 20 years, the brothers have opened the first and only Brazilian catering business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, working weddings, farmers markets and many other events.
DALLAS, TX
The Leader Business Briefs: Carrollton earns award, dealerships grants, and more

The City of Carrollton received the Gold Fleet Clean Cities Award for the third year in a row by the Dallas Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition for helping to reduce petroleum consumption and improve the air citizens breathe. The 2022 Gold Fleet award recognizes significant progress in the long-term implementation of the City of Carrollton’s environmental policy.
CARROLLTON, TX
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
MCKINNEY, TX
Coppell News Roundup: Make A Child Smile, Holiday grease roundup, and more

If you’re interested in giving back this holiday season, there’s still time to help us Make a Child Smile. For more than 25 years, the City of Coppell has sponsored the “Make a Child Smile” holiday program, encouraging community members to donate gifts to deserving children in Coppell ISD. To participate, visit makeachildsmilecoppell.com by Nov. 30 to select a virtual ornament that includes the child’s gift preferences and clothing sizes. Those needing assistance with choosing an ornament are encouraged to stop by the City Manager’s Office during business hours. Once items are purchased, please return the wrapped gifts with a tag including the family number and age of the child attached to the City Manager’s Office no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5. The program’s goal is to provide at least one toy and one article of clothing for each child. City staff volunteers will deliver the gifts prior to Christmas.
COPPELL, TX
Celina resident Stewart Dawson has been in aviation for the past 50 years — and he's still flying

There are no normal days for Stewart Dawson, per se, but there's a good chance that his day could involve going up in the air. Dawson, a Celina resident, has been in the aviation world for 50 years, and he's not done flying yet. He was recently featured on the cover of the November 2022 issue of EEA Sports Aviation, a national magazine, while flying a Grumman F7F Tigercat.
CELINA, TX
Celebration of life for former Allen city secretary slated for Nov. 27

Known for her warm smile, Judy Lynn Morrison served as a stalwart employee at Allen City Hall for over two decades. She passed away on November 12, 2022. Helping Allen transition from a rural environment to a prosperous and emerging city, Morrison began her career with the city by serving as the administrative secretary to the past city manager Jon McCarty. Later, she became Allen’s city secretary and continued in that role until she retired in 2002.
ALLEN, TX
Meet Jason Salsbury, a highly involved Little Elm community member

Jason Salsbury is the newly appointed Vice Chair of Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KELB) and stays involved in the community through Keep Little Elm Beautiful, the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee, and actively searching for volunteer opportunities. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
LITTLE ELM, TX
The Leader News Roundup: cooking oil disposal, reading challenge, logo design contest

The City of Carrollton will hold a Cease the Grease event for residents to properly dispose of cooking oil, meat fats, lard, shortening, and grease often left over from large holiday meals. Stop by the Central Service Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29, to properly dispose of grease and cooking oil for free. For more details about the event, contact Carrollton Water Utilities at 972-466-3425. Visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/FatFreeSewers for more information.
CARROLLTON, TX

