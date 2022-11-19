ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

11/19/22 Northwestern, Reese Taylor tackled

By Haleigh Smith
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago

Fifth-year senior defensive back Reese Taylor is tackled while returning a punt. Taylor had 1 return for -7 yards on Saturday. Haleigh Smith | Staff Photographer

On a cold and blustery day, Purdue held on to beat Northwestern, 17-9, Saturday in Ross-Ade …

The Exponent

Purdue volleyball: Wrapping up the regular season

Purdue volleyball needs to win its last two regular season matches this week to avoid series sweeps against Maryland and Penn State. Both teams handed the Boilermakers (19-9, 10-8 Big Ten) losses at home earlier in the season: the Terrapins (15-15, 6-12 Big Ten) on Oct. 16 and the Nittany Lions (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten) on Nov. 12. Purdue plays them both on the road this week, starting with the Terps on Wednesday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Wrestling: Boilermakers sweep Sunday tri-meet

Four straight Boiler wins were followed up by three consecutive losses. Headed into the final match, Purdue only led by a single point. Tristan Ruhlman, a 285-pound sophomore in the College of Science, was up against Chattanooga’s heavyweight with the game on the line. Just as time was running out in the first period, Ruhlman took the upper hand in the match, flipped his opponent on his back and held on for the 6-point fall call to win the match, game and meet.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Boilers split penultimate week

Purdue volleyball followed up a 3-1 victory over Michigan on Thursday with a sweeping loss at the hands of No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday. The Cornhuskers (23-3, 13-1 Big Ten) shut out the No. 19 Boilermakers (19-9, 10-8 Big Ten) for the second time this season. Twice now, Eva Hudson was held to a negative hitting percentage by Nebraska, a few days after hitting .326 against the Wolverines (16-12, 7-11 Big Ten).
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

11/20/22 Purdue 77, Indiana State 54

The Purdue women’s basketball team (4-0) built momentum a halftime lead, 35-31 to a blowout win, 77-54 against Indiana State (2-1) on Sunday. After falling behind 28-25 halfway through the second quarter, the Boilermakers finished the game on a 52-26 point run to put away the Sycamores. The Boilermakers...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Man charged with Ross-Ade bomb threat after reportedly losing sports bet

A man in northwestern Indiana allegedly threatened to bomb Ross-Ade Stadium to avoid losing a bet on Purdue football. Cristian Garcia Vieyra, 25, of East Chicago, Indiana, reportedly commented on a Boiler Football Instagram post on Nov. 5 about 1 p.m., saying he was going to bomb the stadium. Not long after, he deleted the comment and the account used to make it, Tippecanoe County police said in a probable cause affidavit.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
The Exponent

Boilers chop down Sycamores with strong second half

After going into the locker rooms up just 4 points, the Boilermakers held Indiana State to just 7 points in the third quarter to build an insurmountable 18-point lead. Purdue women’s basketball (4-0) finished the Sunday afternoon game in Mackey Arena with a 77-54 victory over the Sycamores (2-1).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue men’s basketball reenters AP Top 25

After starting the season unranked, the Boilermakers have cracked the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Purdue men’s basketball (3-0) checks in at the No. 24 spot in the poll, which was released at noon on Monday. The newfound recognition comes after the Boilers pulled out a 75-70 win over...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Report: Bears QB Justin Fields to have MRI on shoulder

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have an MRI on his left shoulder Monday, NFL Network reported. He sustained the injury to his non-throwing shoulder on Sunday but played every snap in a 27-24 loss at Atlanta. "The pain right now is pretty bad," Fields said after the game. Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Merrillville, November 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Munster High School basketball team will have a game with Andrean High School on November 22, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MERRILLVILLE, IN
centraloregondaily.com

Indiana woman hears heartbeat of late daughter after transplant

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation. The Indiana Donor Network arranged the rare meeting Saturday at a Chicago hotel. It was the first meeting between Amber Morgan...
CHICAGO, IL
1077 WRKR

Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
GARY, IN
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state

Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
