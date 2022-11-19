Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Qualcomm quietly announces the Snapdragon 782G
The Qualcomm 782G Mobile Platform will succeed the 778G Plus. Qualcomm has announced its successor to the Snapdragon 778G Plus. The new Snapdragon 782G boosts CPU and GPU performance. It will be a mostly iterative upgrade from its predecessor. As quiet as can be, Qualcomm announced its next system on...
Android Authority
Poll: Do you own a mobile tripod for your smartphone?
Smartphone tripods are handy for several situations, but do you actually own one?. Today’s smartphones come with some smart imaging tech, allowing you to shoot night mode snaps and even some long exposures without the use of a tripod. There are still times when you might need a mobile...
Android Authority
Vivo X90 series released: New contenders for best camera phone
The X90 Pro Plus brings a one-inch main camera, 50MP 2x tele camera, 64MP periscope shooter, and more. Vivo has steadily improved its camera game in recent years, with the X80 Pro in particular being one of 2022’s better camera phones. Now, the company has launched the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro Plus.
Android Authority
The future of spatial audio sounds amazing and left me wanting more
After just a quick taste of Qualcomm's Dynamic Spatial Audio, the next-gen sounds pretty bright. According to Qualcomm’s State of Sound report, spatial audio is pretty hot right now. More than 40% of those surveyed said they’d be willing to pay more for headphones with the feature, so naturally, Qualcomm threw its hat into the ring. It announced Dynamic Spatial Audio as a new feature in its Snapdragon Sound suite and two new audio platforms — the flagship S5 Gen 2 and midrange S3 Gen 2. Not content to talk the talk, Qualcomm had a set of demos ready to flex its audio muscle at this year’s Snapdragon Summit.
Android Authority
Poll: Which phone brand do you most want in your country?
Some phone brands might not be available in your country, but which one do you really want in your market?. Apple, Samsung, and Nokia have a truly global presence, as their smartphones are available in virtually every market around the world. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for most other brands out there.
Android Authority
Apple TV Plus free trial: Here's how you can stream its content for nothing
You can use the regular trial or you can find even longer trials for free. Apple TV Plus remains one of the best streaming services you can sign up for, based on the high quality of its exclusive TV shows and original movies. While the service recently raised its price from $4.99 a month to $6.99 a month, it is still one of the cheaper streaming services out there. There’s even an Apple TV Plus free trial you can take advantage of to see if you want to keep using it.
Android Authority
A growing number of Samsung owners are using the same terrible password
This is the most common password Samsung owners use in 30 countries. A study was conducted on the most commonly used passwords. The study found that “samsung” ranked as one of the most highly used passwords in 30 countries. The most commonly used password is still “password.”
Android Authority
Honor reveals Magic OS 7.0 update: Here's when it will come to your phone
Honor is bringing Android 13 to a healthy variety of phones. Honor has announced the Magic OS 7.0 skin, based on Android 13. The update brings improved cross-device connectivity for Honor ecosystem devices. Honor will push the update to over a dozen smartphone models. Honor’s phones are powered by the...
Android Authority
You told us: You prefer stock Pixel 7 Pro images to a photographer's edits
It seems like you prefer unedited Pixel 7 Pro shots over edited snaps. Today’s leading smartphone cameras deliver impressive picture quality, offering minimal noise in most conditions, flexible zoom, great low-light capabilities, and more. The differences ultimately boil down to colors, white balance, and other variables. Android Authority colleague...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🔓 Samsung's terrible password trend
Unbelievably terrible passwords, 32-bit support for your Pixel 7, Google's Mastodon move, and more of today's top tech news. 🍟 Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. I’m gearing up for Black Friday and prepping my wishlist, though the only item on it right now is an air fryer. Fingers crossed for the perfect deal!
Android Authority
The Logitech MX Keys made my laptop-to-PC transition a breeze
Slim, wireless, and a dream to type on. A few months ago I finally did it. I built my first PC. After years of waiting for GPU prices to drop and days of deliberating over components, I locked in my choices on PCPartPicker. However, there was one crucial item I wasn’t quite sure about: the keyboard.
Android Authority
Honor Magic Vs foldable launched: A cheap Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival with stylus
Honor's Galaxy Z Fold rival offers stylus support too. But what else should you know?. Honor launched the Magic V earlier this year, being the company’s first foldable phone and a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. Now, the company has peeled the curtain back on a successor, dubbed the Honor Magic Vs.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎮 Skip this Android handheld
Black Friday deals, 10 years of the Wii U, and more in today's edition!. ☕ Hey there! I ended up at a German-themed restaurant this weekend to watch the last race of the Formula 1 season. Here’s hoping for a much closer title fight next season. Our main story today is our Logitech G Cloud review, but we’ve also got a few more stories worth checking out.
Android Authority
Lossless audio: Is it worth the data drain?
You may have a fancy subscription, but can your data plan handle the tunes?. After years of hosting compressed, lossy audio formats, music streaming services have embraced the potential of lossless audio. With this, music fans can expect a superior, high-quality listening experience. But does streaming lossless music justify the cost to your data allowance? Can you even really notice the difference? Well, I really wanted to find out. So let’s discuss which streaming platforms offer the service, and how my own experience of playing normal and lossless audio used (and abused) my data allowance.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: Your phone definitely supports dual SIMs
Almost 90% of surveyed readers have dual SIM support of some kind. Dual-SIM support has been available on smartphones since the mid-2010s, allowing people to use two SIM cards in their handset at once. It looks like the proliferation of eSIMs hasn’t dampened support for the feature either. We...
Android Authority
Save up to 50% in the OnePlus Black Friday sale
The record-breaking deals include $250 off the OnePlus 10 Pro and half off some earbud models. OnePlus has become a real tour de force in recent years when it comes to smartphones, and it’s my personal brand of choice. We’re happy to report that the OnePlus Black Friday sale is in full swing, with as much as 50% off some top products.
Android Authority
How to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch
Take calls from your wrist without your iPhone nearby. Apple’s smartwatches are designed to be iPhone companions but with a data plan, they can be capable devices all on their own. Find out how to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch and leave your phone at home. QUICK...
Android Authority
You can now (unofficially) add 32-bit support to your Pixel 7 phone
Want to run abandoned apps on your Pixel 7? Then these hacks are for you. Developers have created solutions to enable 32-bit app support on the Pixel 7 series. These hacks require your phone to be rooted. The Google Pixel 7 series is the first Android phone to ship with...
Android Authority
Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) review: Maybe the only Alexa smart speaker you need
It doesn't reinvent the wheel (or sphere), but it doesn't have to. 01Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) overview02What's good?03What's not so good?04Verdict05FAQs. Amazon, like Apple and Google, has been unusually slow about updating its smart speakers and displays during the past few years. So what makes the Dot so worthy of attention? And more importantly, is it a good entry point into the world of smart speakers in general? Find out in Android Authority‘s Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) review.
Comments / 0