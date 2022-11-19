Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight
Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
voiceofmotown.com
“Wild Things” Going on at WVU, Per One Reporter
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fans and media members alike are expecting a lot of changes for the WVU Football program within the next few weeks. Following the firing of Athletic Director Shane Lyons, it is only a matter of time before Neal Brown also gets the same treatment. Brown...
Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
Walk & Talk: Kansas State entirely focused on beating Kansas this Saturday at The Bill
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald discusses what he heard from Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and selected players at Tuesday's football press conference leading into Saturday night's rivalry game with the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
voiceofmotown.com
Our Top 5 Choices to Replace Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown just hasn’t got it done in Morgantown. This team is in shambles, and the next athletic director will act quickly to get it on the right track. With that being said, here are the personal preferences of who we want to be...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout
The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Sounds Like He Knows He’s Gone in Press Conference Today
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will go into their final game of the season this weekend against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-6 record in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s what Neal Brown had to say about in what is perhaps his final Tuesday press conference of his career with the Mountaineers:
voiceofmotown.com
Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia
One week ago, West Virginia University made the decision to move on from Shane Lyons as its athletic director after eight years. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement released by the university. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Finds New Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
voiceofmotown.com
REPORT: Deion Sanders in Talks With Two Schools About Head Coaching Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – In a just-released article by 247 Sports, Deion Sanders is said to be engaging in talks with Colorado and South Florida about the head coaching position at both schools. Sanders, 55, just completed an 11-0 season as the head coach of Jackson State and has...
Stevenson Believes WVU Can Return from PK85 Tournament & as a 'Top Five' Team
The first four games of the season have been a breeze for the West Virginia Mountaineers, winning by an average of 23.7 points per game. As the calendar turns to the Thanksgiving week, the competition ramps up for Bob Huggins' squad. WVU will play its first round game of the...
Kansas State at Cayman Islands Classic: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
Kansas State (3-0) will make its first trip out of the continental U.S. since 2018, as the Wildcats travel to George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman?Islands to compete in the fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic at The John Gray?Gymnasium from Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. The Islands are in the western Caribbean about an hour away from Miami.
voiceofmotown.com
An Off-the-Radar Candidate to Replace Neal Brown
When the 2022 season concludes against Oklahoma State this Saturday, chances are the Mountaineers will be looking for a new coach. Should WVU lose, they would finish the campaign with a 4-8 record, and Neal Brown will be 21-26 for his tenure. That simply isn’t good enough for Mountaineer fans or the university.
voiceofmotown.com
Rodriguez Nominee for Prestigious Award
Former West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez has had quite the resurgence in 2022. After a long hiatus from being a head coach, Rodriguez returned to the sideline this season at Jacksonville State. Following a 5-6 record in 2021, Rodriguez led the Gamecocks to a 9-2 record this season – including...
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront
Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year
DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
