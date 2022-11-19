ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight

Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

“Wild Things” Going on at WVU, Per One Reporter

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fans and media members alike are expecting a lot of changes for the WVU Football program within the next few weeks. Following the firing of Athletic Director Shane Lyons, it is only a matter of time before Neal Brown also gets the same treatment. Brown...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Daily Delivery: If Kansas State beats Kansas, a sweet as Sugar Bowl trip could await the Wildcats

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. If Kansas State beats Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the Wildcats will advance to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on December 3. And as Fitz explains, if the Wildcats make it to Arlington to play TCU, win or lose, the Cats may be headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans to play the best available team from the SEC.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Walk & Talk: Kansas State entirely focused on beating Kansas this Saturday at The Bill

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State football following its weekly press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald discusses what he heard from Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and selected players at Tuesday's football press conference leading into Saturday night's rivalry game with the Kansas Jayhawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
MANHATTAN, KS
voiceofmotown.com

Our Top 5 Choices to Replace Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown just hasn’t got it done in Morgantown. This team is in shambles, and the next athletic director will act quickly to get it on the right track. With that being said, here are the personal preferences of who we want to be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Report: WVU, Former AD Shane Lyons Agree to Buyout

The dust has now settled on former athletic director Shane Lyons’ tenure at West Virginia University. Lyons and WVU have officially agreed to terms on his buyout and final payments after the university decided to remove him as athletic director last week. Lyons’ buyout will land a $2.1 million,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Sounds Like He Knows He’s Gone in Press Conference Today

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers will go into their final game of the season this weekend against the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a 4-7 overall record and a 2-6 record in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s what Neal Brown had to say about in what is perhaps his final Tuesday press conference of his career with the Mountaineers:
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Commit to Visit Rival This Weekend

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rodney Gallagher, West Virginia’s top recruit in the 2023 class, announced on his social media accounts moments ago that he will visit Penn State this weekend. Gallagher, a four star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, assured The Voice of Motown last week that he...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Four Names That Make Sense as AD Candidates for West Virginia

One week ago, West Virginia University made the decision to move on from Shane Lyons as its athletic director after eight years. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” President E. Gordon Gee said in a statement released by the university. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Finds New Job

Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

An Off-the-Radar Candidate to Replace Neal Brown

When the 2022 season concludes against Oklahoma State this Saturday, chances are the Mountaineers will be looking for a new coach. Should WVU lose, they would finish the campaign with a 4-8 record, and Neal Brown will be 21-26 for his tenure. That simply isn’t good enough for Mountaineer fans or the university.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Rodriguez Nominee for Prestigious Award

Former West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez has had quite the resurgence in 2022. After a long hiatus from being a head coach, Rodriguez returned to the sideline this season at Jacksonville State. Following a 5-6 record in 2021, Rodriguez led the Gamecocks to a 9-2 record this season – including...
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Gains First Rally House Storefront

Rally House has undergone extensive growth over the past year, including entry to several new markets. Now, the nationally recognized sports and merchandise retailer is thrilled to expand into West Virginia with Rally House the Highlands. Area fans will enjoy shopping at this store, thanks to the convenient location, friendly staff, and enormous selection of high-quality products.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy