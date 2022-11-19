ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders vs. Texans Week 11: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

By Nathaniel Marrero
The Washington Commanders are riding high after their 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Houston Texans have lost four straight games.

After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, the Washington Commanders will look to continue its midseason resurgence when they play the Houston Texans on Sunday .

The Commanders have won four out of their last five games, while Houston has lost four straight games.

Running the ball and time of possession were pivotal in Washington’s 32-21 upset of the Eagles. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combined to run for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Their efforts led to the Commanders having the ball for 40 minutes and 24 seconds.

Washington’s ability to run the ball can potentially lead to success against the Texans, who rank last in rushing yards allowed. They also rank 29th in yards allowed per rush, with 5.9.

Houston struggled to contain Saquon Barkley in its 24-16 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Barkley had 35 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, the Texans had turnovers on back-to-back possessions in the red zone against New York. Dameon Pierce fumbled at the Giants’ seven-yard line with 14:17 left to play, and Davis Mills threw an interception in the end zone with 9:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Houston ranks 31st in red zone scoring at 44%.

Chase Young is nearing his return, but his status for Sunday is up in the air.

WHAT : Washington Commanders (5-5) vs. Houston Texans (1-7-1)

WHERE : NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (72,220)

WHEN : Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TELEVISION : FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO : WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD : Commanders -1.5

TOTAL : 40.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE : Commanders -163, Texans +138

