Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015
SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas DPS increasing enforcement for Thanksgiving holidays, offering travel tips
ABILENE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing traffic enforcement for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Troopers will be increasing enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23th, through Sunday, Nov. 27th to keep a lookout for those committing traffic violations. “As we head into a busy holiday...
foxsanantonio.com
Scholarship looks to help Texas 4-H students and honor Uvalde victim
UVALDE, TEXAS — A scholarship honoring a Robb Elementary mass shooting victim is open for donations. The Makenna Lee Elrod Seiler memorial scholarship fund looks to help Texas 4-H students. Makenna is one of the 21 people killed in the May mass shooting. The fund said Makenna loved helping...
foxsanantonio.com
TxDot steps up after Uvalde tragedy with communication system
After numerous investigative stories into the radio failure that contributed to the chaos of May 24th when 21 children and teachers died in Robb Elementary, a partial solution has been found. A state agency has stepped up to help. The Texas Department of Transportation has stepped up to help with...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas gas prices dip below $3 a gallon for the first time since January
AUSTIN, Texas — Falling gas prices are one reason to be thankful during this long holiday travel week. After record-high prices this summer, the cost of a gallon of unleaded is back down to where it was last Thanksgiving. Across Texas, the average price of a gallon of unleaded...
foxsanantonio.com
Schools in Texas could soon be required to implement panic buttons
SAN ANTONIO—All schools in Texas could soon be required to have panic buttons, allowing staff to immediately alert law enforcement in the case of an emergency. It's part of a proposal from the Texas Education Agency, or TEA. The TEA and Gov. Greg Abbott have announced multiple rounds of...
Comments / 0