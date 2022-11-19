ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need

Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
MARYLAND STATE
southbmore.com

Featured Listing: Rare Double-Wide Home in Locust Point

Sponsored Post from Kellie Carper of Cornerstone Real Estate:. Square footage: 2,256 sq. ft. Very rare double wide home in Locust Point!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom row home before it’s gone. Features are the home include; fresh paint throughout the home, hardwood flooring, fireplace, brass door wood burning stove, Pella French doors with shades, double pane Simonton vinyl windows, cast iron hot water baseboard heat, brick walls, double wide back concrete patio, ceilings fans, renovated bathroom, and renovated kitchen with granite countertops and IG stainless steal appliances. Walking distance to Under Armor, Fort McHenry, Latrobe park, and Baltimore Inner Harbor. Welcome to 1411 Andre Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Quick & Ashley Silva's Turkey Giveaway

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thanksgiving is a celebration of family, love, and giving back to your community. Tuesday, DJ QuickSilva and his wife Ashley are hosting a turkey and fixings giveaway. DJ QuickSilva shares more about the event.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Fresh produce, Thanksgiving staples to be handed out to West Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of West Baltimore families will have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.WJZ smashed its goal of feeding 1,200 families and will be able to feed 1,400 families due to community donations.Delivery drivers picked up the fresh produce from Hungry Harvest on Monday.That fresh produce will be packed into baskets alongside other Thanksgiving staples and handed out to families tomorrow.The fundraising endeavor was successful due to a partnership between WJZ, the University of Maryland Baltimore, and the University of Maryland Medical Center.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Look Inside a Single Family Heritage Harbour Home

Better price for this absolutely gorgeous single family, one story living in amenity rich Heritage Harbour! The current owner has thoughtfully remodeled this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The large foyer leads to a beautiful, brand new open kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances and new cabinetry. Through the kitchen is a formal dining that opens to a bright, light-filled, sunroom addition with separate heat pump. This room is perfect for enjoying the views of the private, wooded area while sipping your morning coffee . Vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the patio and garden area brings tons of natural light into the open living room. The Primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and completely renovated bathroom that includes designer cabinets, whirlpool tub, accent lighting and walk-in closet for a spa-like feel. Guests will love the large second and third bedrooms as well as the completely renovated second bathroom that offers a walk-in shower, glass door shower. The Outside of this home is equally impressive with new paver patio, new gutters, and new beautiful landscaping! This impressive home is a must see, you will fall in love!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Grace Medical Center briefly evacuates after bad battery caused sulfur smell

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Grace Medical Center in West Baltimore was briefly evacuated Tuesday after a battery malfunction cause the smell of sulfur to spread through the building. "The battery was removed and the facility has been ventilated," said Myles Handy, a spokesman for Grace Medical. The evacuation affected the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Preview of Baltimore's upcoming Christmas Village

A special preview of the Christmas Village that is getting ready to debut at the Inner Harbor, including a special tree lighting ceremony, happened this past weekend. Joining us live with more is the organizer of the Christmas Village, Thomas Bauer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's plans for 15 Baltimore-area locations. Here's where

Raising Cane's isn't chickening out when it comes to expanding in greater Baltimore. The chicken finger chain, which was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is now based in Texas, recently announced locations and timelines for its first three Baltimore-area locations, with a Towson spot set to open as soon as the first week of December.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Practicing mindfulness during the holidays

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The holidays are here, and what is supposed to be a joyous time for family and friends can pose mental health challenges for some. As you prepare to visit with family, there are some things to consider while trying to enjoy the holiday season. Licensed Psychologist...
BALTIMORE, MD

