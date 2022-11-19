ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen Kenny looking to silence critics – Republic of Ireland talking points

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsbIM_0jH5RBeV00

Stephen Kenny will send Republic of Ireland into their friendly with Malta on Sunday evening once again needing a result to quieten the dissenters.

Ireland slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Norway, in which a disappointing first-half display was compounded by two critical defensive errors, on Thursday to leave Kenny’s critics sharpening their knives once again ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

When you need a result…

Ireland have won just seven of the 29 games they have played under Kenny and tasted victory only four times in 21 competitive fixtures. Their wins have come against Andorra, currently ranked 151st in the world by FIFA, Azerbaijan (123), World Cup hosts Qatar (50), Luxembourg (92), Lithuania (144), Scotland (40) and Armenia (93). In the circumstances, the nation sitting in 49th place would have high hopes of getting the better of the Maltese in 168th.

Set-piece reset

Irish teams have being strong at set-pieces at both ends of the pitch in recent years, but succumbed twice against Norway to allow first Leo Ostigard and then substitute Ohi Omoijuanfo to score. The absence of Shane Duffy, who is not in the squad after making only a series of brief Premier League appearances this season as a substitute for Fulham on loan from Brighton, is undoubtedly a factor. However, the defenders who are at Kenny’s disposal must find a way to replicate his ability to identify and deal with aerial threats coming into their penalty area if they are to avoid further damage.

Winging it

Kenny’s favoured back-three system places an emphasis on his wing-backs to exploit the space on the flanks and supply the men ahead of them, something Callum O’Dowda, playing in an unaccustomed role, and Matt Doherty were unable to do in the opening 45 minutes against the deep-sitting Norwegians. They made a much better fist of it after the break and Kenny will want to see a more consistent contribution in Malta whoever is handed the responsibility.

Fronting up

Ireland’s frontline remains a work in progress with Callum Robinson admitting after Thursday night’s game that he and Michael Obafemi need time to work on their partnership. Chiedozie Ogbene has prospered since pulling on the green shirt for the first time and 18-year-old Evan Ferguson was handed a senior debut as a late substitute in midweek. All four will hope for a chance to prove they have a part to play on a longer-term basis.

Maltese cross

Malta will welcome Ireland to the Ta’ Qali National Stadium still smarting from the one that got away. They led the Republic’s Euro 2024 Group B opponents Greece 2-1 on Thursday evening when substitute Taxiarchis Fountas denied them victory with an 86th-minute equaliser. Anastasios Bakasetas had given the Greeks, ranked three places below the Republic, a first-half lead, but Jurgen Degabriele’s strike and a Teddy Teuma penalty looked to have secured a famous victory until Fountas intervened.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England fans coping without access to alcohol at World Cup stadiums

England fans have said they are coping without access to alcohol at the World Cup stadiums. But concerns were voiced by some supporters about the availability of food inside the Khalifa International Stadium for England’s opening game against Iran. The sale of alcohol to fans at World Cup stadiums...
newschain

David Martindale tips Michael Beale as Giovanni van Bronckhorst successor

Livingston manager David Martindale believes QPR boss Michael Beale would be “a great fit” for the Rangers vacancy. The 42-year-old, who was an influential former coach at Ibrox under Steven Gerrard, has emerged as the favourite to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked on Monday after a year at the helm.
newschain

Mason Mount makes case for England’s defence being key to World Cup hopes

Mason Mount admits England must improve defensively if they are to go deep into the World Cup. While many were toasting the attacking display as England secured a 6-2 victory over Iran in their opening Group B fixture, shipping two goals annoyed manager Gareth Southgate. Mehdi Taremi’s brace, a powerful...
newschain

Fury as Wales fans have LGBTQ+ rainbow bucket hats ‘confiscated’ in Qatar

Female Wales supporters wearing rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated in Qatar ahead of the World Cup clash with the USA, according to fans. Wales’ Rainbow Wall, a group of LGBTQ+ supporters, said male supporters wearing the hats were allowed to keep them but the items were taken from women.
newschain

Jude Bellingham ‘grateful’ for stunning rise with England

Jude Bellingham has expressed surprise at the speed of his ascent to World Cup stardom after playing a pivotal role in England’s thumping opening win over Iran. Bellingham, 19, scored his first international goal in the 6-2 win in Al Rayyan, making him the second teenager to score for England at a World Cup after Michael Owen’s heroics as an 18-year-old in 1998.
newschain

Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry record as France power past Australia

Olivier Giroud equalled France’s all-time goalscoring record as his brace helped the holders recover from an early scare to make light work of Australia and begin their World Cup defence with a comfortable victory. A number of injures rocked the France squad heading into the finals and they were...
newschain

Virgil van Dijk hits back over criticism for not wearing ‘OneLove’ armband

Virgil van Dijk has hit back at claims the Netherlands and other countries have been spineless in the anti-discrimination armband controversy. The Dutch were one of seven European nations, also including England and Wales, who planned to have their captains wearing the rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup.
newschain

UK should help if Iran’s international footballers make asylum bid, MP suggests

Britain should support Iran’s international footballers if they seek asylum following their “very bold and brave political statement”, according to a senior MP. Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said the risk to the players’ lives is “serious and severe” – before praising the “bravery” of protesters in Iran and Iranians in Qatar.
newschain

Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States, the PA news agency understands. The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.
newschain

Gary Neville: Gianni Infantino “the worst face” to represent Qatar World Cup

Gary Neville believes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is “the worst face” to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday and wants the governing body to “clean up its act”. Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha...
newschain

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand questions FIFA over armband decision

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has questioned the ethical stance taken by FIFA over the ‘One Love’ captain’s armband controversy. The seven European nations including the Danes, England and Wales – who had signed up to wear the rainbow-coloured armbands in Qatar confirmed they would no longer be worn due to fear of a yellow card being issued to their captains.
newschain

Robert Lewandowski sees penalty saved as Poland are held by Mexico

Robert Lewandowski’s hunt for a World Cup finals goal goes on after his missed penalty meant Poland had to settle for a point in an untidy and goalless Group C encounter with Mexico. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, playing in his fifth finals, got down to his left to deny...
newschain

Ryan Reynolds sends good luck message to Wales ahead of World Cup opener

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has sent a good luck message to Wales’ World Cup squad. Reynolds, co-owner of non-league Wrexham, delivered the message in a video to WalesOnline ahead of the nation’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday evening – their first game at the finals since 1958.

Comments / 0

Community Policy